Dame Dash

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Dame Dash in a jacket with sunglasses, Adam Bhala Lough a beard in a blazer, and Jay-Z in a cap and sunglasses.
Music

Director Says He Passed on Roc-A-Fella Doc After Dame Dash Refused Jay-Z's Side

The award-winning director says Dame Dash has hundreds of hours of Roc-A-Fella footage, but refused to include Jay-Z's side of the story.

Mark Elibert6 hours ago
(L-R) Dame Dash, Jay-Z and Kanye West.
Music

Dame Dash Argues Jay-Z Is 'Not in the Same League' as Kanye West

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder thinks Hov is a "big fish in a very little pond" while Ye is a "real rockstar."

Will Lavin8 hours ago
Dame Dash in a green jacket and sunglasses; Jay-Z and Nas in tuxedos at an event.
Music

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z and Nas Reunion Is Like Godzilla and King Kong High-Fiving

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder mocked the Yankees theme and questioned the viral Beyoncé intro.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Damon Dash and Jay-Z posing together, both wearing necklaces. Jay-Z is in a striped shirt, and Damon Dash in a white shirt and cap.
Music

Dame Dash Posts AI Video of Himself Crashing Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Stage

Dash’s Instagram reel imagines a surprise reunion with Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium before a fake SWAT arrest over unpaid child support.

Mark Elibert5 days ago
Charli Baltimore attends WEtv celebration premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop at Paley Center for Media.
Music

Charli Baltimore on Dame Dash Accusing Her of Sleeping With Biggie’s Friends Jay-Z, Lance Rivera

Dash alleged that Charli Baltimore slept with Hov and Rivera following Biggie's murder in 1997.

Joe Price10 days ago
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Damon Dash in a suit at the NAACP Awards; Jay-Z in casual attire with a white hat and sunglasses, clapping.
Music

Dame Dash Challenges Jay-Z to Release a Diss Record: 'You Should Have Never Said My Name'

Jay appeared to take aim at his former business partner when he performed a freestyle at the Roots Picnic earlier this year.

Joe Price26 days ago
Jay-Z, Dame Dash, and Cam'ron
Music

Dame Dash Previews Poop-Themed Jay-Z and Cam’ron Diss Featuring Nicky Licky

Dash raps about their breath smelling like"cinnamon doo-doo."

Trey Alston31 days ago
(L-R) Jay-Z and Damon Dash.
Music

Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z 'Smashed' Biggie's Girl After Rapper's Death

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder has revisited one of hip-hop's most controversial stories while responding to Hov's Roots Picnic freestyle.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Two images: Left shows Dame Dash in sunglasses and a green jacket against a brick wall. Right shows Drake performing on stage with a microphone.
Music

Dame Dash Believes Drake 'Can Beat' Jay-Z, But Not Kendrick Lamar: 'I Know That for a Fact'

Dame claims he wasn't impressed with his former Roc-A-Fella partner's headlines-making freestyle.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
(L) Dame Dash. (R) Jay-Z is seen arriving at Madison Square Garden on May 6, 2026 in New York, New York. YouTube/The Art of Dialogue/MEGA/GC Images
Music

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Was 'Terrible,' Calls His Hair 'Funny'

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder said he was "embarrassed" for his former friend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
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Jay-Z and Dame Dash
Music

Jay-Z Seemingly Calls Dame Dash a 'Chatty Patty' in Roots Picnic Freestyle

He also brought up someone's teeth falling out.

Trey Alston47 days ago
Jay-Z attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Here's Who Jay-Z Dissed, and Why, in His Roots Picnic Freestyle

Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Tory Lanez, and Ye caught some bars.

Trey Alston47 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash and Dee the General attend Stoop Talk With Dame Dash on May 17, 2023 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Dame Dash Recalls Competing With Jay-Z for Aaliyah: ‘We’re Both Throwing In Our Bid’

The music executive recalled wanting to "smash" the late singer, not expecting to fall in love.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Dame Dash Says He Doesn't Like Cam'ron's 'Cheap Teeth:' 'They're So Big'

The Roc-a-Fella Records founder joked that his former friend dresses like "old-school Steve Harvey."

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Damon Dash and Columbus Short during "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: (L-R) Madonna, Deadmau5, Kanye West, and JAY Z onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City.
Music

Dame Dash Recalls Jay-Z and Ye Being Rejected By Labels: 'Corporate's Dumb'

Major labels passed on the rappers before they were signed to Roc-A-Fella Records.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
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Cam'ron wears a cap and headphones, smiling while seated. Dame Dash stands against a brick wall, wearing sunglasses.
Music

Cam'ron Says Feuding With Dame Dash Is 'All Fun' to Him: 'Your Teeth Fell Out on TV'

"When you see him, he's not snapping fun," Cam said of Dame. "He's mad."

Trace William Cowen66 days ago

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