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Rocawear is the clothing label co-founded by Jay-Z and Dame Dash in 1999 that helped prove rappers could build and own fashion empires on their own terms.Mike DeStefano
Dexter Thibou was an assistant engineer at D&D Studios during the recording of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.' Decades later, this is what he remembers.Ross Scarano
Music
Dame Dash Open to Ending Jay-Z Feud After Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Shout-Out: ‘Let’s Get the Lawyers Out of It'
After Jay-Z gave a heartfelt shout-out to his Roc-A-Fella co-founder during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speech, Dame Dash said it meant a lot.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Music
Jay-Z’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Featured Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle, Beyoncé, LeBron, Blue, and More
Jay-Z received Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction speeches from Dave Chappelle and Barack Obama, plus an introductory montage with a beyond-stacked bench.Zach Dionne