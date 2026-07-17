Dame Dash Argues Jay-Z Is 'Not in the Same League' as Kanye West

Dame Dash is not letting up on his Jay-Z commentary, sharing that he believes Kanye West is leagues above Hov when it comes to live tours. Sitting down for a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, Dash discussed Jigga's recent Yankee Stadium concerts. "When this dude does anything, it's so contrived," he said, pointing to the video of Beyoncé cutting her husband’s hair in the stands on night one of the New York shows. "It just seems like a script." After claiming he only saw "urban press" report on the promo clip, Dash then declared that his former Roc-A-Fella Records business partner isn't "in the same league" as Kanye West, calling Jay-Z a "big fish in a very little pond" while labeling Ye a "real rockstar."

Clarifying his statement, Dash added: "A real rock star goes all over, tours all over the world, and has a globe on a stage that costs $2 million a show. No sponsors. So Kanye sells out with everybody... He does it completely independent. He does not have to wear a Yankee uniform. Nike's not giving him no sponsorship. He makes his clothes independently and he does quadruple [more than] a n***a that got a sponsorship." The comments landed just days after Jay-Z wrapped his three-night Yankee Stadium run that set a venue record of 45,832 tickets sold for a single night. The third and final night of Hov's shows hit a speed bump when it was massively delayed due to a security breach. According to multiple reports, fans without tickets rushed a security checkpoint, forcing Yankee Stadium to lock down all entry gates. Roc Nation confirmed the breach in a joint statement with the New York Yankees and Live Nation shared with Complex, saying: "On Sunday evening at various fan entrances at Yankee Stadium, hundreds of individuals in large groups — who did not have tickets to tonight’s performance — stormed over peaceful ticketholders, and in some cases, breached security." Speaking with TMZ on Monday (July 13), Memphis Bleek described his longtime friend and collaborator's mood backstage during the hours-long standoff, explaining how Hov turned into a "stone-faced killer."