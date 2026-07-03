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Complex introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
Sneakers

Complex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz

Test your knowledge with Complex Sneakers' free daily sneaker quiz.

Victor Deng4 days ago
A person in a suit writes on a clipboard at a desk with a gavel and scales of justice in the foreground.
Style

Sole Retriever Sued by Adidas for Alleged Trade Secret Theft and Extortion

The popular sneaker raffle app responded to the suit, calling it an "attack" on their "protected speech."

Jade Gomez119 days ago
A pair of black and blue Gel Quantum 360s with a sleek design, placed on a textured pavement.
Sneakers

The GEL-Quantum 360 Turns 10: ASICS Reloads a Cult Classic

The OG runner is back with upgraded tech and future-facing design.

Complex Australia340 days ago
A sneaker with a sleek design is shown in profile against a black background, featuring white and black colors with a subtle pattern.
Style

Saucony Enters the Luxury Game With New SILO Collection

The heritage running brand steps into high-fashion territory with SILO, a new collection merging technical innovation and luxury design.

Complex Australia402 days ago
Person sitting on red steps wearing orange Asics sneakers with green and blue accents, white socks, and green pants.
Style

ASICS Revives the GEL-QUANTUM 360 I for Its 10th Anniversary

The cult classic returns June 6 with upgraded cushioning, OG flair, and a nod to its sport-to-street legacy.

Complex Australia408 days ago
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A woman in a red dress poses on a green carpet with "Baby2Baby" and "Paul Mitchell" logos in the background.
Sneakers

Vanessa Bryant and Mamba Foundation Donate Sneakers to Kids Affected by L.A. Wildfires

The Mamba and Mambacita Foundation also provided children with socks and other necessary items.

Mark Elibert547 days ago
This is an image of the Adidas Megaride
Sneakers

Adidas Relaunch the Iconic Megaride Silhouette

The hottest OG silhouettes of the year have just dropped at Foot Locker.

Complex Australia549 days ago
The Complex Sneakers Show
Sneakers

The Biggest Sneakers Releasing in 2025 | The Complex Sneakers Show

This week, the co-hosts talk about the biggest sneakers releasing in 2025.

Victor Deng554 days ago
Nike Air Diamond Turf Retro
Sneakers

Deion Sanders' Air Diamond Turf Retro Releases Soon

Here's an official look at the returning '49ers' colorway.

Zac Dubasik561 days ago
What's in the Back Thumb
Sneakers

Rare Archival Sneakers Revealed in Adidas Headquarters

The latest 'What's in the Back?' episode shows what's being stored in the Adidas Headquarters in Germany.

Complex577 days ago
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Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Velvet Brown'
Sneakers

'Velvet Brown' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Releases Tomorrow

Here's where you can buy Travis Scott's new 'Velvet Brown' Air Jordan 1 Low.

Zac Dubasik579 days ago
The image displays the text "The Best Air Jordans of 2024 (so far)" with five different sneakers surrounding the text
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordans of 2024 (So Far)

From the 'Elkins' Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low to the 'Bred Reimagined' Air Jordan 4, we're taking a look back at the best Air Jordans from the first half of the year.

Zac Dubasik768 days ago
A selection of Yeezy Boost sneakers displayed in a grid. Models include Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy Boost 700, with prices ranging from $220 to $300
Sneakers

Adidas Just Restocked a Ton of Yeezys

48 different styles have hit the website.

Zac Dubasik782 days ago
Profile view of a Nike Zoom sneaker with signature logo and gold accents
Sneakers

Nike Kobe 5 ‘Eggplant’ Rumored For Spring 2025

Here's what we know so far.

Zac Dubasik802 days ago

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