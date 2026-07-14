OM New York's 'Lobster Clogs': How to Buy

OM New York, also known as Octavious Marks, has dropped its Lobster Clog in two bold colorways, and both are available to buy on Complex Shop.

The brand has built a reputation around its bone-inspired clog designs, and the Lobster Clog carries that same originality. Every pair is individually hand stone-washed, meaning no two clogs share an identical finish. As the brand, founded in 2021, puts it: "Made for the people — fearless, unapologetic, and always authentic. Every piece is a statement."