Nike Kobe 5 ‘Eggplant’ Rumored For Spring 2025

As we await more details on the highly anticipated “X-Ray” Nike Kobe 5, a leak of another new colorway of the retro basketball shoe has emerged.

Per zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, an “Eggplant” edition of Kobe Bryant’s fifth signature model with Nike is expected to release some time in 2025. Images have yet to emerge, but the leakers provided a mockup depicting what appears to be a Lakers-themed look in a Eggplant/Black/Metallic Gold colorway.

This new colorway bears some resemblance to the “Ink” Kobe 5 that originally released in 2010. That version, however, featured a silver Swoosh as opposed to the gold Swoosh in the provided mockup.

While this Kobe 5 isn't going to hit until 2025, plenty of Protro Kobes are expected later in 2024, including this Team Bank collection of the Kobe 8 rumored for fall.