Adidas Just Restocked A Ton Of Yeezys

After much speculation, Adidas has unleashed a massive restock of Yeezy models to its web store. Styles include the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Yeezy 500, multiple Yeezy Boost 700 variants, Yeezy 450, and more. The most notable colorways, such as the Zebras and Wave Runners, are only available in kids sizing.

The breakup between Adidas and Ye, which began in late 2022 following a string of antisemitic comments from the rapper/designer, may finally be winding down as the German-based sportswear brand attempts to unload the remaining $215 million worth of Yeezy inventory in 2024. In Adidas' most recent earnings call from April, it announced that it planned to sell leftover Yeezys at cost, with Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden saying, "We assume that we will not make any more profit on the Yeezy inventory.”

Rumors had been swirling in recent weeks that the release of these Yeezys was imminent, and this morning, 48 different styles went live. Fans still interesting in picking up pairs can buy them now for their original retail prices here.