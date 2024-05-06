Deion Sanders' Air Diamond Turf Is Coming Back

The Nike Air DT Max ’96 has been in the spotlight ever since Deion Sanders returned to the Nike fold last year. Its shock drop in February was an immediate sell out, and the upcoming, wider launch in June is still highly anticipated.

Now, another shoe from the Sanders’ Nike archive—arguably the most coveted—is expected to return. According to Sole Retriever, the Air Diamond Turf is rumored to hit shelves again in spring 2025 in the popular 49ers-inspired colorway .

The silhouette first released in 1993, in the midst of Sanders’ legendary two-sport professional career, and has returned a handful of times since. It originally featured detailing nodding to both baseball and football, as well as Sanders’ uniform numbers in each respective sport. That detailing was stripped from retro editions when his relationship with Nike went sour.

Images of the upcoming retro have not leaked yet, so it’s unclear if the original styling will return. The above image is of a 2005 retro pair.

Similar to the Air DT Max ’96-themed Nike LeBron 21 worn by LeBron James for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the Air Diamond Turf was also celebrated by James’ signature line. Two colorways were included as part of the LeBron 15’s “LeBron Watch” campaign that reworked the shoe by adding the strap and gold mesh panel from the Diamond Turf. The sneakers were worn on-court by James and also released to the public.

A specific release date for the Air Diamond Turf “49ers” has not been confirmed, but Sole Retriever reports that the shoe will retail for $150.