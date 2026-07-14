Vans LX Old Skool 36 Paint Splatter: How to Buy

Complex Shop has a plethora of sneakers to buy, including the new Vans LX Old Skool 36.

Available in the Paint Splatter White colorway, the classic low-top platform sneaker retails for $110 USD. The sneaker is detailed with a premium suede and canvas upper in white and cream, along with the iconic Vans pinstripe in olive. To finish the sneaker is pre-scuffed detailing, the brand’s signature waffle gum insole, and an extra set of laces for versatility.