Vans LX Old Skool 36 Paint Splatter: How to Buy

Complex Shop has a plethora of sneakers to buy, including the new Vans LX Old Skool 36.
Available in the Paint Splatter White colorway, the classic low-top platform sneaker retails for $110 USD. The sneaker is detailed with a premium suede and canvas upper in white and cream, along with the iconic Vans pinstripe in olive. To finish the sneaker is pre-scuffed detailing, the brand’s signature waffle gum insole, and an extra set of laces for versatility.
Buy the sneaker exclusively on Complex Shop along with an extensive collection of the legendary skate shoe, and other brands.