New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Rumored for 2025

As we await the arrival of Travis Scott’s “Elkins” Air Jordan 1 Low later this month, and with an additional Travis Air Jordan rumored for later in 2024, word of yet another collaborative effort between the rapper and Jordan Brand has emerged.

According to leakers zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, a “Velvet Brown” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low will be released in 2025.

Images of the shoe haven't surfaced, but a mockup was provided that depicts a black upper with various shades of brown overlays, and a dark midsole/outsole combo. Unlike the aforementioned “Elkins” colorway that pays homage to Travis’ high school alma mater with shades of blue and yellow, the “Velvet Brown” edition appears to run back the formula we’ve come to expect with his earth tone-based collabs.

Neither Jordan Brand nor Travis Scott have confirmed this upcoming collaboration, but it’s rumored to land in spring 2025.

Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Low OG SP “Velvet Brown”

Release Date: Spring 2025

Color: Dark Mocha/Black/Velvet Brown

Style #: DM7866-202