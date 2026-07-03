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A man in a black suit stands in front of a floral background with a large "D" logo.
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Overlooked for Roles Due to His Appearance

"There are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look, and there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look," Kutcher said.

Mark Elibert272 days ago
Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Recalls Causing a Celebrity Couple To Break Up: ‘I Didnt Realize I Held This Power’

The actress couldn't reveal the couple's identity, saying she'd get in "trouble."

tara mahadevan337 days ago
George Lucas at San Diego Comic-Con, wearing a plaid shirt and glasses, standing in front of a Comic-Con backdrop.
Pop Culture

George Lucas Teases His New Museum at First Ever Comic-Con Appearance

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is set to open in 2026.

Mark Elibert356 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. in a suit and Jeremy Renner in a casual jacket are seated on stage, engaging in conversation at a media event
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Was Shocked to Learn About Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return: 'Son of a B*tch Didn’t Say Anything'

Renner recalled blowing up his former co-star's phone and demanding answers, asking, "Are you hiding this from us?"

Joshua Espinoza716 days ago
A large crowd stands outside the San Diego Comic-Con International entrance, featuring various attendees in costumes
Life

14 Arrests Made in Sex Trafficking Sting at San Diego Comic-Con

10 victims were also recovered in the undercover operation.

Jose Martinez717 days ago
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Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd
Pop Culture

Watch Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Join Forces for ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion

'Back to the Future' stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited this weekend at New York Comic Con, where the duo reflected on their friendship.

Brad Callas1377 days ago
Kevin Feige speaks during the Marvel panel at Comic Con
Pop Culture

Marvel Details Phase 6 Plans, Announces 'Fantastic Four,’ 'Avengers: Secret Wars,’ and ‘Kang Dynasty’ Release Dates

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the slate during a San Diego Comic Con panel. Phases 5 and 6 will begin in Feb. 2023 and Nov. 2024, respectively.

Joshua Espinoza1456 days ago
Actor Charlie Cox speaks onstage at Marvel's DAREDEVIL panel
Pop Culture

Marvel Confirms 'Daredevil: Born Again' Series Starring Charlie Cox Is Coming to Disney+

Kevin Feige formally announced the Disney+ series during Marvel's panel a San Diego Comic-Con. The show is expected to premiere in spring 2024.

Joshua Espinoza1456 days ago
The New Mutants
Pop Culture

'The New Mutants' Shares Opening Scene From Movie at Comic-Con 2020

‘The New Mutants’ cast and director got together over Zoom as part of their 2020 Comic-Con@Home panel, and released some new footage to pique fans’ interest.

Jose Martinez2186 days ago
Justice League's Ray Fisher
Pop Culture

Ray Fisher 'Forcefully' Retracts Praise He Previously Gave to 'Justice League' Director Joss Whedon (UPDATE)

Ray Fisher, the actor who played Cyborg in 2017's 'Justice League,' tweeted out that he "forcefully" takes back praise he gave to director Joss Whedon.

Gavin Evans2210 days ago
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San Diego Comic Con 2019
Pop Culture

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Has Been Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is the latest large scale event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Price2283 days ago
luke perry
Pop Culture

'Riverdale' Cast Remembers Luke Perry: 'It’s Incredibly Painful'

Luke Perry suddenly died in March from a stroke.

tara mahadevan2477 days ago
Lin Manuel Miranda
Pop Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda Went Undercover on the Comic-Con Floor as Deadpool

During his downtime at Comic-Con, Miranda wanted to make sure he could check out the showfloor.

Joe Price2553 days ago
Matt Groening speaks at "The Simpsons" Panel
Pop Culture

‘The Simpsons’ Creator Believes a Sequel Movie Will Happen Under Disney

For Disney, if it makes dollars then it makes sense.

Xavier Hamilton2553 days ago
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