'Avatar: Seven Havens' Set to Debut on Paramount+ in October: Watch the New Teaser Trailer

Avatar: Seven Havens, a new original series set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, now has a teaser trailer and an official release date.

The reveal came amid Comic-Con festivities on Thursday (July 23), with fans set to be introduced to Saheli Khan as Pavi in a 26-episode story following a young Earthbender who finds out that she’s the new Avatar.

Serving as co-creators on the new series, set to debut via Paramount+ on Oct. 9, are Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

In a previous statement, the duo teased Seven Havens as being “full of fantasy, mystery, and a whole new cast of amazing characters.”

Up top, catch the new teaser trailer.