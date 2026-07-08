Tiffany Haddish on How Comedy Saved Her From Beatings and Bullies

Tiffany Haddish says the secret behind her career wasn't chasing laughs—it was surviving long enough to keep making them. Fresh off celebrating her first-ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, Haddish offered one of her most candid reflections yet during an appearance on Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson's Words with Scoop podcast, revealing that comedy began as a way to avoid violence at home and protect herself from bullies. "It was the fact that I made my mama laugh so I wouldn't get a beating," Haddish said. "If I told a joke, she would forget that she promised me an a**-whipping. It also got the bullies off my back and protected me."

The comedian rejected the idea that she ever "fell in love" with comedy, arguing that it has always been far more fundamental than a career choice. "I'm not in love with comedy. I am comedy," she told Robinson. "This is what I was built to do, and I'm built to bring joy. So that's what I do." Haddish compared comedy to breathing, adding, "Being in love is temporary, but this is like how I need to breathe. You need to breathe to live—and that's how I need comedy." Those comments arrive just weeks after Haddish reached another career milestone as one of four cover stars for the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue alongside Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, and Nicole Williams English. The cover marked her debut in the iconic franchise, with the actress photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The issue is part of a 34-woman lineup featuring athletes, entertainers, television personalities, influencers, and models, reflecting the publication's continued expansion beyond traditional swimsuit stars.