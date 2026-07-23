Weird Al Yankovic Says He Turned Down 'Icky' Seven-Figure Saudi Arabia Comedy Show Offer

Weird Al Yankovic has revealed that he turned down a seven-figure payday to appear at a comedy festival in the Middle East last year.

In an interview with TribLive, Yankovic discussed being invited to perform at Saudi Arabia's inaugural Riyadh Comedy Festival and how he declined the offer despite it coming with hefty fee.

"I wish people would offer me things that I didn't feel bad about accepting," Yankovic said. "I don't think I've mentioned this anywhere, but I was invited to the Riyadh Comedy Festival, which is something that I obviously did not want to do. They offered me, I'm not going to say how much, but it was seven figures to do one show, which is way more than I've ever been offered in my life to do a show. But I just couldn't be part of that."

He went on to add that his hesitation was personal and not a condemnation of any performer who opted to take the stage at the festival.

"I'm not dissing anybody that took the money because I'm sure everybody that went there got a lot of money," he said. "I'm sure they had their own reasons and justifications for doing it. But I'm doing enough that I don't need to take any amount of money if it makes me feel icky, and that kind of did."