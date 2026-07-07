Usher Trolls Kevin Hart With Tiny Golf Outfit in New Video

Usher is keeping the jokes about Kevin Hart’s height rolling, this time with a tiny golf outfit. The singer shared a video Monday (July 6) of himself holding up an extremely small golf outfit he said he picked out for Hart. “Ay, yo, we just came off the stage here in Detroit, but you know what, Kevin? I got you something as a result of seeing what LeBron posted," Usher said in the clip. "He got the clubs. I got your gear. We got you, dawg. And we left the tags on it just in case we need to, you know, size down."

"I'll see you on the green, or if it's putt-putt, whatever it is, but we got you, dawg,” he added.

Last week, LeBron James shared a video in which he offered to buy Hart a miniature golf club. “Kev, I’m in the golf shop right now. You know we always take care of each other so I’m about to get you some brand new clubs so we can go out and play again,” the NBA star said while holding up the small club. The latest prank is another chapter in the long-running exchange of roasts between Hart and Usher.