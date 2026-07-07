Usher Trolls Kevin Hart With Tiny Golf Outfit in New Video

Usher is keeping the jokes about Kevin Hart’s height rolling, this time with a tiny golf outfit.
The singer shared a video Monday (July 6) of himself holding up an extremely small golf outfit he said he picked out for Hart.
“Ay, yo, we just came off the stage here in Detroit, but you know what, Kevin? I got you something as a result of seeing what LeBron posted," Usher said in the clip. "He got the clubs. I got your gear. We got you, dawg. And we left the tags on it just in case we need to, you know, size down."
"I'll see you on the green, or if it's putt-putt, whatever it is, but we got you, dawg,” he added.
Last week, LeBron James shared a video in which he offered to buy Hart a miniature golf club.
“Kev, I’m in the golf shop right now. You know we always take care of each other so I’m about to get you some brand new clubs so we can go out and play again,” the NBA star said while holding up the small club.
The latest prank is another chapter in the long-running exchange of roasts between Hart and Usher.
“Just working on my SHORT game Kevin Hart ... I know U got jokes but didn't think your swing was one of them," Usher wrote in a post last month.
A particularly public joke came during Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart on May 10, when the singer opened with rewritten lyrics to his 2004 hit "Burn” aimed at the comedian.
The jokes kept coming that night as Tom Brady presented Hart with a New York Knicks jersey in a newborn baby size.
Usher is currently on tour with Chris Brown for their co-headlining Raymond & Brown Tour. Following a three-night run in Detroit, the two will perform in stadiums across the country, concluding with a two-night residency on Dec. 11 and 12 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.