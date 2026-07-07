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'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Turns NYC Stand-Up into Lifeline for Jenny Slatten’s ALS Fight

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member turns stand-up headliner in NYC, using comedy nights to help fund Jenny’s ALS fight and mounting medical costs.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Sarper Guven Announces Fundraiser for Jenny Slatten's ALS Treatments
Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images for ABA | Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TLC

Sarper Guven is stepping in to help fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh as they continue navigating Jenny's battle with ALS.

In a new Instagram Reel, Guven announced that he will headline a series of stand-up comedy shows in New York City, with proceeds benefiting Slatten's medical care. The events are scheduled for July 21 and 22 at the Broadway Comedy Club, with ticket sales supporting her treatment after expenses.

“Unfortunately, recently, Jenny is diagnosed with ALS,” Guven said in the video. “And she needs our help as soon as possible. I came up with an idea, which is doing multiple stand-up comedy shows for her. We can use all ticket revenue for Jenny's treatment.”

His accompanying caption echoed that message, encouraging fans to attend and spread the word.

“Let's stand up for Jenny,” he wrote. “Join me for two special nights of laughter with a purpose. After expenses, all proceeds will go toward Jenny's ALS treatment. Every ticket helps us support her fight.”

The fundraiser quickly received support from the couple themselves. In the comments, Sumit thanked Guven directly, writing, “Thank you so much @sarper90day! Can't thank you enough,” along with prayer hands and heart emojis.

The benefit marks the latest effort by the 90 Day Fiancé community to rally around Slatten after she publicly revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Jenny shared at the time that many fans initially believed she had suffered a stroke after noticing changes in her speech. She later clarified the diagnosis in a statement posted with Sumit.

“There was a rumor that I had a stroke, but it turned out to be ALS,” she wrote. “At first, we tried to keep it private because it's been very emotional and overwhelming for us.”

The couple also said they were “open to any kind of help,” including “treatments, clinical trials, lifestyle changes or anything that could help treat this disease or slow down its progression.”

Since then, Sumit has openly discussed the financial challenges of managing Jenny's care while the couple continues living in India. He recently defended his decision to ask fans for financial assistance, explaining that traveling internationally for treatment is expensive and complicated.

“Money will not heal, but it will support and make life easier,” Sumit said. “We never asked for money. We’ve struggled a lot many times, but we’ve never asked, and we need it now.”

Despite the diagnosis, the couple has continued filming 90 Day: The Last Resort and recently shared a lighter side of their relationship by discussing their marriage and sex life in promotional clips for the series.

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