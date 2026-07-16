Keke Palmer’s Lady Miss Jacqueline Returns With Royal Feuds, Dead Husbands and an AI Conspiracy

According to Cosmopolitan , the chaos begins with Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline on July 30. The audio memoir digs into Lady Miss Jacqueline’s gold-plated origins, shipwreck survival, and run-ins with historical royalty. The Weddings of Lady Miss Jacqueline arrives August 13, following six decades of calculated matrimony from 1970s Malibu to a space colony in 2089. Bereavement Committee closes the trilogy on August 27 with a showdown inside a New Orleans megachurch.

Keke Palmer is snapping open the fan and bringing Lady Miss Jacqueline back into the spotlight. The Emmy-winning entertainer has teamed with Audible for three full-length Originals starring her glamorous, possibly 800-year-old alter ego—and Lady Miss is returning with royal feuds, strategic marriages, dead husbands, and an AI conspiracy.

Palmer created Lady Miss Jacqueline with Max Wyeth, introducing the Southern diva through short-form comedy sketches. The character quickly caught fire, helping the digital series rack up more than 100 million views across social platforms.

Lady Miss later appeared in Amazon Publishing’s Southern Belle Insults, but the Audible trilogy gives her something much bigger: three complete stories and an entire universe to terrorize.

“I felt like a has-been at the age of 18—that’s not something people expect you to admit, but it’s the truth,” Palmer said.

After spending years as a child performer, she turned to digital comedy when Hollywood failed to offer the creative space she wanted. “The audience was telling me something—that there was a place and an appetite for what I was creating,” she added.

Palmer has assembled a stacked cast for Lady Miss Jacqueline’s comeback. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Audra McDonald, Danielle Brooks, Jenifer Lewis, Jackée Harry, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Buteau, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Zachariah Porter appear across the three releases.