Mr. Commodore Says Druski 'Came With a Plan' Before Taking Over Digital Comedy

As Druski continues riding one of the biggest years of his career—from his headline-making BET Awards hosting gig to the ongoing conversation surrounding his viral megachurch parody—fellow comedian and actor Tyhem "Mr. Commodore" Commodore says the success didn't happen by accident. In fact, he believes Druski arrived with a strategy from the very beginning. Speaking with MRECKTV’s Back Stories podcast, the Spanish Harlem native praised Druski's meteoric rise and explained why the comedian has been able to set himself apart in the increasingly crowded world of digital comedy.

"He slipped in there... he came with a plan," Commodore said. "He came in there and... he executed very well. It's dope what he's doing right now. It's good to see young dudes get more opportunities." Commodore, who built a loyal following through his cast of original characters—including the fan-favorite "Fresh Out"—said today's creators are entering an entirely different landscape than the one he started in over a decade ago. "The tools they have today that we didn't have back then—they have more than enough," he explained. "Whoever is behind him…they got his sh*t looking like a big production. Like Blockbuster movies." The comments come shortly after Druski reflected on one of the year's most talked-about comedy moments: his viral megachurch pastor sketch. Ahead of hosting the 2026 BET Awards, the comedian said the parody wasn't simply designed for laughs—it was meant to spotlight behavior he believes people have become accustomed to ignoring. "I know I got the message across," Druski said. "People go back, and they realize this stuff has been in front of us the whole time... We don't notice it unless someone waves a red flag."