Larry David Appears to Mock Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Anti-Vaccine Views in New HBO Series

Larry David appears to be taking a swipe at his former Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star’s husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the latest episode of his HBO Max mock-history comedy series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

In the episode, David portrays Dora Salk, the mother of Dr. Jonas Salk, whose development of the first successful polio vaccine transformed public health.

While hanging laundry outside her home, Dora boasts about her son's accomplishments before being interrupted by a skeptical neighbor who voices conspiracy-laden objections to vaccines. The character, played by Gregg Perrie, warns that the polio vaccine will harm people and even compares it to a Nazi plot.

"That vaccine's gonna kill people," the neighbor says. "It's gonna give them heart attacks!"

David's character quickly fires back with a blistering response that many viewers interpreted as a reference to Kennedy, the longtime vaccine skeptic who now serves as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.