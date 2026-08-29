Pop Culture

Druski's 15 Funniest Skits, Ranked

The comedy dynamo behind Coulda Been Love sets the timeline ablaze with every new skit. From TSA workers to Conservative women in America, these are his funniest.

Druski speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

For almost a decade, Druski has been on the internet in some form or fashion making us laugh our asses off. Whether it’s through the frat bro follies of Kyle Rogger, his forays into reality television with Coulda Been House and Coulda Been Love, or his consistent string of one-off sketches, Druski has his finger on the pulse of what makes us laugh. He’s a master imitator, nailing the nuances of any subject he chooses to lampoon, and is willing to make himself the butt of the joke to get the laugh. And his work has paid off, landing him cameos in a string of music videos and in films like 2023’s House Party as well as Streamer Award-winning collaborations with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Druski hasn’t let his success keep him from his skits, which level up in quality with every new release. Druski’s an equal-opportunity impersonator as well; one month, he’s looking at TSA employees who clock in with an attitude, while the next he’s lampooning dudes in fashion, or lyrical miracle rappers. His most recent skit, a spot-on send-up of Conservative women in America, blew up, mostly due to the accuracy of his impression, with Jake Paul trying to find a way to recreate Druski’s magic. PSA to him: if you’re gonna do it, that skit better be funny!

If they need a primer on what makes a situation funny, here’s a look at Druski’s 15 funniest skits, ranked.

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15

“The Airport TSA Worker that has a Attitude in the morning”

Date Released: October 2023

We’ve all been there: that one TSA worker with the blue gloves slamming items and hollering at you at 8 in the morning is liable to piss anyone off. Druski’s been traveling across the country with those Coulda Been Auditions; he must have been spending time in the airports studying all TSA employees.

14

“That guy who ONLY comes to the club to Dance”

Date Released: July 2025

Now this could have just been the initial dance clip; the dedication to be all the way in the club, turnt from the front door to the bathroom? With that hot ass hat on recreating TikTok dances in the venue? It’s straight clownery, but you know that guy!

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13

“Dudes put a Hat on & be 30 Years Younger”

Date Released: December 2025

If you’re lucky, you won’t be this dude, but trust, that fitted cap can shave off some age, but if it isn’t Gorilla Glue’d to your cranium, you might as well take the plunge. The bits about the barber pushing his line back are hilarious; the rest of that line is chewed beyond recognition.

12

“Airport Wheelchair Assistants DONT CARE ABOUT NOTHING”

Date Released: July 2024

Not to say being a wheelchair assistant at the airport is a plum job, but it sure looks fun. Racing carts, running through the latest playlists, smoking cigarettes. Can’t beat it. Kudos to Druski’s grandmother for making a hilarious cameos.

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11

“British Actors are taking all the Roles”

Date Released: May 2026

Now this one isn’t necessarily a new idea, as you can go as far back a Robert Townsend’s Hollywood Shuffle to see an examination of British actors taking roles from American performers, but this takes it to the nth degree, highlighting a trend many have seen in Hollywood of hiring Black actors from England to portray an array of African American roles. The beauty is in Druski’s hilarious accent, and being able to see him take it from the set to the interview to the red carpet to the TMZ-style paparazzi coverage.

10

“People be Happier in their Work Relationship more than the REAL relationship”

Date Released: February 2024

Now this? This skit is a problem. When you think about how much time you spend with your coworkers during the day compared to your significant other and family, you start to realize how some folks can act like their work wife is their actual wife.

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9

“Woke Dudes believe EVERYTHING is deeper than what it is”

Date Released: February 2025

Who was the lyrical miracle emcee that Druski was around to perfectly nail this character? Brother Heem was holding it down in the cipher, wasn’t he?! This really could have just been the freestyling. He said, “lyrical Bible, not only am I the next Michael, I am the disciple”?!? YOU AREN’T READY!

8

“That Oldhead who never Grewup/Matured”

Date released: June 2026

With hip-hop turning 50 not too long ago, we understand if it’s hard for some folks to leave the game behind and settle down. These older heads, as Druski brilliantly display, hug the block with the same cats they “raised,” not realizing how crazy it is to be turning up alongside them. Bonus points for the hat finding mad places to lie on Druski’s bald head.

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7

“That Guy who is just Proud to be American”

Date Released: September 2025

The mullet, the red, white, and blue cowboy hat, and the redness from the sun on this guy’s shoulders; Druski threw this on and couldn’t help but sing “Born in the U.S.A.”! And his makeup was so good, he was getting super close access to the race track. Can Jake Paul slip into character this well?

6

“Dudes that think Money can UNLAME them”

Date Released: December 2024

Having a receding hairline and no swag is nothing when you’ve got Ms in the bank…right? Wrong, and Druski showed that perfectly with this skit, from the over-exaggerated Bigen spray job to the father-and-son Avirex jackets at the end.

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5

“The WhiteBoy that's accepted by the Hood”

Date Released: May 2025

You’ve seen the documentaries and watched the music videos; there’s always that one down ass white guy in the hood, usually because that’s where he grew up. You see Unc vouching for Red, and how the whole hood is turning up with him. Sometimes the white boy is “raised in the dope hole!” As long as he doesn’t say that one word, right?

4

“Insecure boyfriends HATE when it’s their girlfriends birthday”

Date Released: December 2021

There’s always the one guy who may have landed someone unexpected and hates the attention their girlfriend receives, for whatever reason. It’s one thing to brush off glances from strangers in the wild; it’s another to have to sit there while every man she knows is basically allowed to speak to her because she’s a year older. The side eyes are real!

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3

“Those Fashion Dudes try to be so mysterious & weird”

Date Released: August 2023

No shade to any dreamers you see with their freshest “super cool chill calm fit” that always seems to feature devil horns on a hoodie with a USB featuring their demonic mixtape in the side pocket. Druski as Demure put the fashion demon vibe on full display; check out the chill fit bros on TikTok, this is basically plucked from their FYP.

2

“Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money”

Date Released: January 2026

Talk about upping the production; did we ever find out what church Druski used to film himself in a harness, preaching to the congregation? Those mega churches do go all out for the Lord (and your bread), bringing a full concert experience (multiple shining chains included) for the Lord (and your bread).

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1

“How Conservative Women in America act”

Date Released: March 2026

The skit that pissed off the Right, but where was Druski wrong? Haven’t we seen Conservative women in America get the sparkler entrance during conferences? Haven’t they been on TV, Bible in hand, imploring folks to say their prayers and do right by God? (I’m not sure if they order “EVERYTHING ORGANIC!” in their pup cups, but it tracks, right?)

This skit in particular is the perfect combination of what makes Druski Druski; production value on 100, impersonation skills are top-tier, and it’s actually funny. The fact that Druski didn’t have to add too much to the truth to make it hilarious is what makes his work genius. The majority of this is holding up a mirror to an aspect of America; the rest is Druski’s innate quality to find the funny in everything.

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