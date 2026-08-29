For almost a decade, Druski has been on the internet in some form or fashion making us laugh our asses off. Whether it’s through the frat bro follies of Kyle Rogger, his forays into reality television with Coulda Been House and Coulda Been Love, or his consistent string of one-off sketches, Druski has his finger on the pulse of what makes us laugh. He’s a master imitator, nailing the nuances of any subject he chooses to lampoon, and is willing to make himself the butt of the joke to get the laugh. And his work has paid off, landing him cameos in a string of music videos and in films like 2023’s House Party as well as Streamer Award-winning collaborations with Kai Cenat and Kevin Hart, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Druski hasn’t let his success keep him from his skits, which level up in quality with every new release. Druski’s an equal-opportunity impersonator as well; one month, he’s looking at TSA employees who clock in with an attitude, while the next he’s lampooning dudes in fashion, or lyrical miracle rappers. His most recent skit, a spot-on send-up of Conservative women in America, blew up, mostly due to the accuracy of his impression, with Jake Paul trying to find a way to recreate Druski’s magic. PSA to him: if you’re gonna do it, that skit better be funny!

If they need a primer on what makes a situation funny, here’s a look at Druski’s 15 funniest skits, ranked.