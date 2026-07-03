Coach K

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Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and LeBron James posing together. Snoop flashes a peace sign, Dr. Dre smiles, and LeBron crosses his arms.
Sports

LeBron Details Dream Involving Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Coach K: 'It Was Insane'

Later that same day, LeBron and the Lakers beat the Raptors 123-103.

Trace William Cowen614 days ago
Music

Lil Yachty Recalls 'Friendly Beef' With Quavo, Says He 'Used to Be So Mean to Me'

The 'Let's Start Here' artist recalls a time when Quavo was "mean" to him as labelmates on Quality Control Music.

Jaelani Turner-Williams947 days ago
Drake and Lil Baby attend Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" album release
Music

Black Coffee Says Drake and Lil Baby Are 'Making an Album'

Black Coffee, who contributed to Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind,' said he heard the news directly from Coach K, the boss of Lil Baby's label home Quality Control.

Joshua Espinoza1228 days ago
Quality Control has been acquired by HYBE
Music

Quality Control Acquired by Scooter Braun-Led HYBE America in Deal Reportedly Worth $300 Million

“They not only distribute music, but they also distribute culture. Their artists are the voices of their communities,” Scooter Braun said of the acquisition.

Zach Dionne1256 days ago
Coach K is seen speaking at a podium
Pop Culture

Quality Control's Vocal Podcast Network Announces New Slate of Series

Vocal Podcast Network is part of a larger partnership between the Quality Control company's Quality Ventures division and the Network Advisory.

Trace William Cowen1335 days ago
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Jeezy in an interview on 'Drink Champs'
Music

Jeezy Reflects on Past Issues With Quality Control Co-Founder Coach K

During a recent interview, Jeezy reflected on his past issues with Quality Control co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee, who also used to be his manager.

Joe Price1356 days ago
Lil Baby's interview with Jazzy WorldTV
Music

Lil Baby Speaks With Jazzy's World TV About His Support System

Fresh off a performance at Rolling Loud, Lil Baby stopped by Jazzy's World TV for an interview in which he spoke about his postivie support system.

Brad Callas1400 days ago
Kobe Bryant #10 and Lebron James #6 of the United States share a laugh on the bench.
Sports

New Book Claims LeBron Spoke to Coach K About Kobe's Shot Selection at 2008 Olympics: 'Fix That Motherf*cker'

An excerpt from a new book about Coach K reveals that he and LeBron James exchanged a tense moment during the 2008 Summer Olympics about Kobe Bryant.

Jordan Rose1612 days ago
Baby Money's new single "Long Time Coming"
Music

Baby Money Signs to Quality Control, Drops New Single and Video "Long Time Comin"

Detroit's Baby Money has returned with his latest single “Long Time Comin,” plus an announcement that he’s signed a deal with Quality Control Music.

Brad Callas1653 days ago
coach k
Sports

Mike Krzyzewski Is Retiring After Upcoming Season (UPDATE)

Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring after this upcoming season. The leading candidate to replace Coach K is former Duke player Jon Scheyer.

Brad Callas1872 days ago
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nate oaks
Sports

Alabama Coach Nate Oats Takes Shot at Mike Krzyzewski for Wanting to Delay NCAA Basketball Play

Alabama Coach Nate Oats had some choice words for Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski after he questioned whether the NCAA season should continue.

Jordan Rose2046 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sports

Zion Williamson Says Playing for Knicks 'Wouldn't Be So Bad'

The highly hyped Duke Blue Devils played at MSG on Thursday night, and Zion Williamson couldn't hide his enthusiasm for the historic venue.

countcenci2766 days ago
Cam Reddish, RJ Barett, Zion Williamson of Duke
Sports

Paul Pierce Says Duke Can Beat the Cavs

Paul Pierce set off a debate on ESPN on Wednesday night, saying this year's stacked Duke team could beat the worst team in the NBA so far this year, the Cavs.

countcenci2809 days ago
Quality Control lost hardrive
Music

Quality Control CEO Offers $20K for Thief to Return Hard Drive From Stolen Car (UPDATE)

Quality Control Music CEO Pee went on Instagram to offer up $20,000 for a hard drive that was stolen from one of the QC engineers.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2838 days ago

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