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South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley Stans the Carter Family in Sweet Video After Beyoncé Sends Flowers and Congrats
Staley shouted out Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their children Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi in the heartwarming clip.
USC Women's Basketball Head Coach Shares Her Support for Trans Women Athletes
Coach Dawn Staley said she believes trans women should be included in women's sports during a recent press conference.
Bob Knight, Legendary College Basketball Coach, Dead at 83
His illustrious resume includes winning three national championships as head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers.
Creighton Coach Greg McDermott Apologizes for Making Postgame 'Plantation' Analogy to Team
Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for using plantations in a postgame analogy he made to his team following a loss to Xavier on Saturday.
John Chaney, Hall of Fame Temple University Basketball Coach, Dead at 89
Temple University's legendary coach John Chaney has passed away at 89 years old. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001 and retired in 2006.
University of Virginia Basketball Coach Declines Raise After Winning NCAA Title
Tony Bennett says no to a raise months after coaching his team to an NCAA championship.
Here Are the NCAA Violations That Could Cost Kevin Ollie $10 Million
An investigation reveals the NCAA violations which UConn says justified the firing of men's hoops coach Kevin Ollie back in March.
Max Kellerman Believes Michigan State Deserves NCAA Death Penalty and Tom Izzo Should Leave
Max Kellerman said Tom Izzo should cut ties with Michigan State on Monday's episode of 'First Take.'
Rick Pitino Reportedly Got Almost All the Money From Louisville's Contract With Adidas
According to a new report, suspended Louisville coach Rick Pitino got almost all the money from a school contract with Adidas.
People Are Roasting Rick Pitino for His Embarrassing Exit Amid Corruption Scandal
Louisville has parted ways with Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in the wake of the news about a major scandal involving the school.
FBI Arrests Adidas Exec, 4 NCAA Coaches on Charges of Fraud and Corruption
The FBI arrested four college basketball coaches and charged them with fraud and corruption following a long investigation.
College Basketball Coach Walks Through Imaginary Handshake Line After Brawl at End of Game
Siena basketball coach Jimmy Patsos walked through an imaginary handshake line after his team's game against Rider ended with a big brawl.
Fresno St. Basketball Coach Responds To UNM Fan That Called Players ‘Thugs’ During Game
Fresno State basketball coach Rodney Terry defended his players after he says a New Mexico fan called them "thugs" during a game on Wednesday night.
Father Accuses Morehead State Basketball Coach of Headbutting His Son Last Season
The father of a Morehead State basketball player has accused head coach Sean Woods of headbutting his son last season.
Kentucky's Brad Calipari Rocks "Man Crush Everyday" Warmup Shirt With His Dad's Face On It
Wildcats head coach John Calipari is his dad, and Brad wants everyone to know that he really loves his father.
Rick Pitino Says Donald Trump Should Apologize to 'Everybody Insulted' During His Campaign
Pitino joked that Trump should join the Louisville basketball team and "lose his Twitter account."