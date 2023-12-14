Lil Yachty Recalls 'Friendly Beef' With Quavo, Says He 'Used to Be So Mean to Me'

Lil Yachty had a slight beef with his Quality Control Music labelmate Quavo.

On the latest episode of his podcast A Safe Place, Yachty welcomed special guests and QC founders Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, discussing his time on the record label, which he joined in June 2016.

Admittedly, Yachty wasn't easily accepted by other artists on the roster, namely Quavo, who he said was "mean" to him early on.

“Quavo used to be so mean to me!” Yachty said about the Migos member at the 39:00 mark.

He continued, “It became like a friendly beef. It was like this thing of battling with me against all three Migos when it came to cars, when it came to jewelry, when it came to women, when it came to clothes, everything.”

Yachty was excited about joining the ranks of artists like Skippa Da Flippa and OG Maco, but added that the competition got real between him and Migos. “Quavo got a new chain, I had to get a new chain. Offset got a new chain, I get a new chain. Takeoff get a new watch, I would go and get a new watch.”

He continued, “I used to always feel like everyone was trying to little bro me. At first, they thought I was weird as shit. They was like, ‘This n***a is weird as fuck.'”