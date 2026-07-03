Chloe And Halle Bailey

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Halle Bailey Joins Julianne Moore in A24's 'The Debut'
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Shares the Screen With Julianne Moore in A24's 'The Debut' Trailer

'The Little Mermaid' star steps into A24’s darkly funny musical comedy with Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti and director Jesse Eisenberg.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Halle Bailey Praises Her 'Village' for Helping Her As a Single Mom
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Says Her ‘Village’ of Women Is Helping Her Through Single Mom Life

Inside the sisterhood behind Halle’s strength, from co-parenting drama to raising Halo on set while filming 'You, Me, and Tuscany.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
Halle Bailey attends the 2025 Met Gala.
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Celebrates Wrapping Film in Italy Despite 'Every Obstacle'

The singer and actress is currently embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, DDG.

Joe Price351 days ago
Chloe Bailey posing on the red carpet in a sleek, black dress with ruffled shoulders at the GLAAD Media Awards
Music

Chloë Says Her Music Gets Pigeonholed as R&B 'Because I'm A Black Woman'

The 23-year-old believes race is the reason her music doesn't get categorized as pop.

Brad Callas757 days ago
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Chloe Bailey on the red carpet wearing a pink halter neck gown; separate scene showing her outdoors, looking surprised
Music

Halle Bailey Seemingly Thought Fan Shouted ‘Fat B*tches’ Instead of ‘Bad B*tches’ at Her, Appears to Take Offense

Halle, joined by sister Chloe, were on their way to the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the time of the incident.

Alex Ocho861 days ago
Pop Culture

Halle Bailey Documents Halle Berry Meet Up: 'I Was So Nervous'

The pair crossed paths over the weekend at a soccer match between the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami.

Brad Callas873 days ago
Music

Halle Bailey Responds to Fan Who Said She Gaslit Them About Pregnancy: ‘I Never Lied’

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old singer revealed she welcomed a son, Halo, with boyfriend DDG.

Alex Ocho902 days ago
Music

Chloe Bailey Shares Video of Her Dancing With a Pregnant Halle

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG welcomed a son, Halo, before the end of 2023.

Alex Ocho913 days ago
Music

Halle Bailey Addresses 'Racist' Nail Salon Experience: ‘Y’all It Is Not That Serious'

After a negative experience with a nail salon was described as "racist" by Bailey's boyfriend DDG, the 23-year-old cleared up the situation that left her and sister Chloe taking their business elsewhere.

Alex Ocho966 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chloe Bailey Names Michael B. Jordan as Her Celebrity Crush, Blushes When Asked Why

Bailey was all smiles when asked about her crush on Michael B. Jordan.

Alex Ocho1025 days ago
Halle Bailey attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022
Music

Halle Bailey Denies Rumor She Got Breast Implants: 'God Gave Me These'

After turning heads on the red carpet at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Halle Bailey took to Twitter to shut down rumors she got breast implants.

Brad Callas1556 days ago
Chlöe is pictured in her latest music video
Music

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video "Treat Me"

Chlöe told fans ahead of the new video's premiere that, in her opinion, the latest visual tops last year's "Have Mercy" video, which featured a range of cameos.

Trace William Cowen1562 days ago
Chloe and Halle Bailey red carpet
Music

Chlöe Says She Hates When People Compare Her With Sister Halle Bailey, Calls It 'Shallow' and 'Disturbing'

In a new interview, Chlöe Bailey was asked about entering the industry with her sister Halle, and explained how she feels when people compare them.

Jordan Rose1641 days ago
Gunna on the 2021 AMAs red carpet
Music

Gunna Responds to Chlöe Dating Rumors and Rihanna Dressing Up as Him for Halloween

Gunna commented on rumors that he's dating Chlöe after being seen together at an Atlanta Hawks game, and shared his thoughts on Rihanna's Halloween homage.

Brenton Blanchet1699 days ago
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Chloe Bailey at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Music

Here's Chlöe's Reaction to People Comparing Her to Beyoncé

On the 'Breakfast Club,' Chlöe discussed being called "baby Beyoncé" after sharing her debut single, and what it's like to have Bey's "stamp of approval."

tara mahadevan1737 days ago

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