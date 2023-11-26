Halle Bailey Addresses 'Racist' Nail Salon Experience: ‘Y’all It Is Not That Serious'

Halle Bailey is speaking out after an incident with a nail salon went viral.
The commotion began with a now-deleted tweet by Halle’s boyfriend, DDG, who accused a nail salon in Los Angeles of racism, writing, “this place is racist towards black people.. They kicked my girlfriend out while doing her nails.. Please give them a 1 star.. They don’t deserve business..”
The rapper and YouTuber included a link to the businesses’ Yelp page, which was later vandalized with fraudulent one-star reviews.
Halle took to her Snapchat to give her perspective on the experience saying that she had initially discovered an “amazing” salon where they do Russian manicures. She recalled that her sister Chloe was back in town and needed her toes done, so Halle made an afternoon appointment for them to get their nails done together. Halle claims that she called the salon to let them know that Chloe might be arriving a few minutes late because of her schedule, to which they said it would be fine.
It was a different story when Halle arrived, with The Little Mermaid star claiming that she was pressed on what time her sister would arrive, citing back-to-back appointments, even though the salon was empty besides one other person. Chloe’s appointment was canceled before she could arrive which led to Halle and the salon owner getting into an argument. Halle, who claimed she referred numerous people to the business, then said she got up out of her chair, wet toes and all, and told the salon would take her business elsewhere.
An undated video later circulated online, allegedly of the nail salon owner, saying she was scared to go to work the next morning unsure of what would happen next.
“You never know. She’s [a] popular person, how many thousands of people now texting me, calling me, what [am] I gonna do?” she said in a tearful video.
After the incident began to generate headlines, Halle responded to the outcry on Instagram, writing, “y'all it is not that serious i just was explaining my day on snapchat and did not name any names ..we went to another salon and still got our nails done beautifully lol everyone be nice to everyone and calm down about some nails please”
The comment apparently didn’t sit well with the salon owner, who shared the post to her own Instagram Stories, writing, “NOT SERIOUS FOR YOU, BUT OUR BUSINESS RUINED! WE STILL GET PHONE CALLS, MESSAGES AND BAD REVIEWS! SO MANY YEARS I WORKED SO HARD TO OPEN THIS SMALL BUSINESS AND IN A SECOND YOU AND YOUR BF RUINED IT AND YOU JUST LAUGHING?!”
It's not clear if Halle and the nail salon owner have communicated with each other in light of the alleged threats.