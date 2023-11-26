Halle Bailey Addresses 'Racist' Nail Salon Experience: ‘Y’all It Is Not That Serious'

Halle Bailey is speaking out after an incident with a nail salon went viral.

The commotion began with a now-deleted tweet by Halle’s boyfriend, DDG, who accused a nail salon in Los Angeles of racism, writing, “this place is racist towards black people.. They kicked my girlfriend out while doing her nails.. Please give them a 1 star.. They don’t deserve business..”

The rapper and YouTuber included a link to the businesses’ Yelp page, which was later vandalized with fraudulent one-star reviews.

Halle took to her Snapchat to give her perspective on the experience saying that she had initially discovered an “amazing” salon where they do Russian manicures. She recalled that her sister Chloe was back in town and needed her toes done, so Halle made an afternoon appointment for them to get their nails done together. Halle claims that she called the salon to let them know that Chloe might be arriving a few minutes late because of her schedule, to which they said it would be fine.