Halle Berry

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Eric Benét at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Eric Benét Says He Felt ‘Complimented’ by Jay-Z Rapping About His Divorce From Halle Berry

The R&B vocalist was mentioned on "Kill Jay-Z" for his divorce from Halle Berry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 17, 2026
Pop Culture

Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just Him Doing ‘Transcendently Dumb Sh*t'

The R&B singer appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' and called his past cheating selfish and immature.

Joe Price25 days ago
Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla is Her Twin at Her High School Graduation
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Reunites With Ex Gabriel Aubry for Daughter Nahla's High School Graduation

The milestone comes after years of custody battles, co-parenting scrutiny, and Berry's long effort to keep Nahla largely out of the spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Halle Berry.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Says She's 'Best Version of Herself' as She Nears 60th Birthday

"I feel stronger, smarter, wiser, more myself, more in control," the actor said.

tara mahadevan50 days ago
Halle Berry Gives Jenna Bush Hager a NSFW Answer to a 'Today' Question
Pop Culture

Halle Berry’s NSFW ‘Today’ Mix-Up With Jenna Bush Hager Goes Viral

The actress turns an NSFW misunderstanding about her ‘biggest ick’ into a viral moment, then gets candid about Van Hunt, sex, and honesty on daytime TV.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
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Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Michael B Jordan
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Confused Over AI Photo of Her, Denzel Washington, and Michael B. Jordan Flashing Money

The actress had a very simple response to the deepfake.

tara mahadevan99 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Halle Berry attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Crime 101" at The United Theater on Broadway on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Takes Part in Viral ‘90s Trend: ‘Had Fools Falling in Love’

The Academy Award winner cheekily referenced her 1998 film 'Why Do Fools Fall In Love' while participating in the online trend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
Halle Berry
Pop Culture

Halle Berry No Longer Fakes Orgasms to Spare Male Ego: 'I Cum First'

Berry recently became engaged to her longtime partner, Van Hunt.

tara mahadevan144 days ago
Halle Berry and Steph Curry.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry and Steph Curry 'Thrilled' to Join Forces for Unscripted TV and Film Deal

The pair's respective companies will collaborate on women-led stories and diverse narratives.

Trey Alston146 days ago
Halle Berry
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Says She Felt 'Confusion' as a Biracial Child Raised by a White Mom: 'Who Am I?'

"She was blonde, blue eyes, everything I wasn't," the actress said of her mom.

tara mahadevan151 days ago
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Halle Berry Said This One Thing Made Her Realize Van Hunt Was 'The One'
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Reflects on Love and Why She Said 'Yes' to Van Hunt: 'You Know When It’s Right'

After three marriages, Halle Berry says experience changed how she views love, opening up about her relationship and future with Van Hunt.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
Halle Berry Confirms Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Van Hunt
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Confirms She’s Engaged to Van Hunt: 'He Did Put a Little Ring on It'

Halle Berry confirmed she’s engaged to longtime partner Van Hunt after addressing proposal confusion on 'The Tonight Show.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo161 days ago
Halle Berry Says She 'Was Still Black The Next Morning' After Winning The 'Monster's Ball' Oscar
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Says Her Historic Oscar Win Didn’t Change Hollywood: ‘Still Black the Next Morning’

The Oscar winner explained that industry bias and casting barriers remained after her win.

Bernadette Giacomazzo164 days ago
Halle Berry waves on the red carpet, wearing a floral outfit. She stands next to a Van Hunt in a black suit. Photographers are in the background.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Says Being Alone for Four Years Prepared Her for Relationship With Van Hunt

The Oscar winner explains why stepping back from dating changed everything before meeting Hunt in 2020.

Alex Ocho166 days ago
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Halle Berry Will Play the POTUS in 'The President is Missing'
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Set to Play the U.S. President in ‘The President Is Missing’

‘The President Is Missing’ is based on the book of the same name, which was written by James Patterson and former President Bill Clinton.

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
(L-R) Gavin Newsom and Halle Berry.
Pop Culture

Gavin Newsom Responds to Halle Berry's 'Devaluing' Women Accusations

It comes after the Oscar-winning actor hit out at the California governor for vetoing legislation related to menopause.

tara mahadevan224 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Founder of Respin, filmmaker and advocate Halle Berry speaks onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Recalls Being Jumped as a Child by a Group of Boys and Girls: ‘I Was Humilated'

The actress said she was a frequent target of bullying while growing up in Cleveland.

Jaelani Turner-Williams225 days ago

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