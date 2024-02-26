Halle Bailey Documents Halle Berry Meet Up: 'I Was So Nervous'

The meet-up arrives nearly a year after Bailey shed light on the similarities between her name and Berry's during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

"My family, we've always loved Halle Berry. I mean, she's amazing," Bailey shared. "And originally when I was a baby, they wanted to name me Hailey but my last name is Bailey, so that wouldn't have worked."

Bailey added, "And they they ultimately decided Halle, and it's very similar to Halle Berry. But there's no one else I would rather have a similar name to cause she's so cool."

Shortly after the clip made its rounds on social media, Berry jumped on Twitter to give her approval.

"And I’m JUST as honored to share a name with the very talented and super sweet @halleybailey," she tweeted. "I adore you and I cannot wait to see what I already know is an incredible performance in Disney's The Little Mermaid."