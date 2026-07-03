Chloe x Halle

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Close-up of nachos covered in melted cheese.
Music

Why Everyone Is Talking About ‘Reheating Nachos’

A catchphrase inspired by a viral scene from 'Baddies West' is being used by music stans to describe their favorite artists revisiting the past.

Alex Ocho516 days ago
Ice Spice poses on the red carpet wearing a sheer black outfit and holding up peace signs at a music awards event
Music

Watch Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, and Ice Spice Perform at the 2024 BET Awards

Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, and Latto also performed.

tara mahadevan747 days ago
Chloe Bailey posing on the red carpet in a sleek, black dress with ruffled shoulders at the GLAAD Media Awards
Music

Chloë Says Her Music Gets Pigeonholed as R&B 'Because I'm A Black Woman'

The 23-year-old believes race is the reason her music doesn't get categorized as pop.

Brad Callas756 days ago
Chloe Bailey on the red carpet wearing a pink halter neck gown; separate scene showing her outdoors, looking surprised
Music

Halle Bailey Seemingly Thought Fan Shouted ‘Fat B*tches’ Instead of ‘Bad B*tches’ at Her, Appears to Take Offense

Halle, joined by sister Chloe, were on their way to the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the time of the incident.

Alex Ocho860 days ago
Music

Halle Bailey Responds to Fan Who Said She Gaslit Them About Pregnancy: ‘I Never Lied’

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old singer revealed she welcomed a son, Halo, with boyfriend DDG.

Alex Ocho901 days ago
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Music

Halle Bailey Addresses 'Racist' Nail Salon Experience: ‘Y’all It Is Not That Serious'

After a negative experience with a nail salon was described as "racist" by Bailey's boyfriend DDG, the 23-year-old cleared up the situation that left her and sister Chloe taking their business elsewhere.

Alex Ocho965 days ago
Chloe Bailey and Gunna pictured together at an NBA game.
Music

Chlöe Reveals She Wrote Song "For the Night" About Gunna

Chlöe spilled the tea about "For the Night" on Twitter Spaces, revealing the timeline behind her upcoming song, which was written about Gunna.

Jose Martinez1384 days ago
Chlöe's new single and video "Surprise"
Music

Watch the Video for Chlöe's New Single "Surprise"

Just two days after announcing its existence, Chlöe returns with the Diana Kunst-directed music video for her brand new single titled "Surprise."

Brad Callas1491 days ago
Halle Balle of Chloe X Halle photographed in 2022
Music

Melissa McCarthy Says Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Performance Made Her Cry

McCarthy, who is set to play Ursula in the movie, was presented a fan question on the potential of Bailey having original songs in the upcoming film.

Brenton Blanchet1497 days ago
Halle Bailey attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022
Music

Halle Bailey Denies Rumor She Got Breast Implants: 'God Gave Me These'

After turning heads on the red carpet at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Halle Bailey took to Twitter to shut down rumors she got breast implants.

Brad Callas1555 days ago
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Chlöe is pictured in her latest music video
Music

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video "Treat Me"

Chlöe told fans ahead of the new video's premiere that, in her opinion, the latest visual tops last year's "Have Mercy" video, which featured a range of cameos.

Trace William Cowen1562 days ago
DDG and Halle Bailey Instagram official
Music

DDG Confirms Relationship With Halle Bailey in Sweet Birthday Post: 'Love You Forever'

The Michigan MC took to the social media platform on Sunday to wish his significant other a happy birthday, with one clip showing him place a necklace on her.

Brenton Blanchet1573 days ago
Chloe Bailey attends Gunna Presents DS4EVER in New York
Music

Chlöe Hilariously Shuts Down Man Who Tweeted She ‘Tried to Talk to Me’ in High School

The elder half of sister duo Chloe X Halle took to Twitter after a user claimed that he knew her in high school, and her response was priceless.

Brenton Blanchet1621 days ago
Gunna appearing on 'the Breakfast Club' for an interview.
Music

Gunna Talks Freddie Gibbs Beef, Clarifies Relationship With Chlöe Bailey

Following the release of 'DS4EVER,' Gunna stopped by 'Breakfast Club' to talk about his beef with Freddie Gibbs, and his rumored relationship with Chlöe Bailey.

Joe Price1645 days ago
Gunna on the 2021 AMAs red carpet
Music

Gunna Responds to Chlöe Dating Rumors and Rihanna Dressing Up as Him for Halloween

Gunna commented on rumors that he's dating Chlöe after being seen together at an Atlanta Hawks game, and shared his thoughts on Rihanna's Halloween homage.

Brenton Blanchet1699 days ago
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Chloe Bailey at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Music

Here's Chlöe's Reaction to People Comparing Her to Beyoncé

On the 'Breakfast Club,' Chlöe discussed being called "baby Beyoncé" after sharing her debut single, and what it's like to have Bey's "stamp of approval."

tara mahadevan1737 days ago

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