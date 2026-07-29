Chloe Bailey's Viral TikTok Post Sparked a Candid Fitness Update

According to E! News , the conversation started after Bailey shared a dance video for her single "Better Than She Can,” in which she wore a yellow smiley-face swimsuit. One commenter pointed out that she appeared to have lost weight, prompting the 28-year-old to offer a candid update.

Chloe Bailey isn't letting the internet write the story of her body. After fans flooded the comments on a recent TikTok with observations about her slimmer frame, the singer stepped in to explain exactly what changed. Bailey said the transformation wasn't sudden—it was the result of months of hard work in the gym.

"I know!!" Bailey replied. "My weight fluctuates but I've been working out hard since [February]. Grateful I didn't lose the booty this time though lol."

The lighthearted response comes after years of Bailey being forced to answer for her appearance. Since breaking out alongside her sister Halle Bailey as one-half of Chloe x Halle, she's regularly found herself at the center of conversations about her body, style, and confidence.

Earlier this month, Bailey reflected on that pressure during an appearance on Call Her Daddy, revealing that she and Halle often leaned on one another after reading negative comments online. "It hurts us sometimes," she said. "We'd see certain comments... and we'd talk to each other like, 'Oh my gosh, is this true about me?'... We'd have to uplift each other."

Bailey isn't the only artist redefining what fitness looks like. Kelly Rowland recently revealed she's overhauled her own wellness routine, saying she's traded alcohol for weightlifting as she focuses on building strength rather than chasing appearances.

Speaking on Women's Health's The Huddle podcast, Rowland said she's "lifting heavier now" while incorporating HIIT, Pilates, boxing, and stretching into her workouts.