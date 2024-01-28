Halle Bailey Responds to Fan Who Said She 'Gaslight' Them About Pregnancy: ‘I Never Lied’

People are still talking about Halle Bailey keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

Rumors that Bailey, 23, was pregnant began when photos of the singer in an oversized hoodie in New York City began to emerge in October.

Although Bailey nor boyfriend DDG, 26, never flatout denied that they were expecting, the couple made several efforts to hide the pregnancy. At one point, DDG cleverly denied that he had a daughter while Bailey responded to comments about her “pregnancy nose” and thanked her “real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies.”

Just days after the new year began, Bailey made a surprise announcement that she welcomed a son, Halo.

While many fans of the singer are happy for the arrival of her new bundle of joy, others have been sharing their feelings of deception and gaslighting on social media.