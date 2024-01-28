Halle Bailey Responds to Fan Who Said She 'Gaslight' Them About Pregnancy: ‘I Never Lied’

People are still talking about Halle Bailey keeping her pregnancy under wraps.
Rumors that Bailey, 23, was pregnant began when photos of the singer in an oversized hoodie in New York City began to emerge in October.
Although Bailey nor boyfriend DDG, 26, never flatout denied that they were expecting, the couple made several efforts to hide the pregnancy. At one point, DDG cleverly denied that he had a daughter while Bailey responded to comments about her “pregnancy nose” and thanked her “real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies.”
Just days after the new year began, Bailey made a surprise announcement that she welcomed a son, Halo.
While many fans of the singer are happy for the arrival of her new bundle of joy, others have been sharing their feelings of deception and gaslighting on social media.
Earlier this week, the Little Mermaid star revealed on her Snapchat account that she edited her pregnant stomach out of a photoshoot she shared to her Instagram. “Imaooo do y'all remember seeing this (sic) pics on my insta? we photoshopped out my belly,” Bailey wrote on the caption of her Snapchat stories along with laughing emojis.
A screen recording of Bailey’s Snapchat story made its way to X (formerly known as Twitter), where fans weighed in on the matter.
“I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it,” wrote one fan on X. “Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same “desperate” people to know every little detail.”
Bailey became aware of the comment and responded, writing, “i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !😘♥️”
The singer’s response may not have been enough for another fan who wrote, “Halle, baby. Kill it. You didn’t tell us bout the baby then. You didn’t speak then. Dont speak now & leave us out the conversation. Enjoy your jit in peace. We don’t care.”
“if u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart ♥️just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine ✨,” replied Bailey.
Before logging off, Bailey wrote in a separate tweet, “lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off twitter 🤣😭🥰♥️love you all”
Now that the “Angel” singer has given birth, previously unshared content throughout her pregnancy are finally seeing the light of day, including a TikTok with sister Chloe, and an underwater pregnancy photoshoot.