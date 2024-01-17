Chloe Bailey Shares Video of Her Dancing With a Pregnant Halle

After months of pregnancy rumors, Halle, 23, and boyfriend DDG, 26, confirmed the arrival of their son, Halo, in an announcement made on Jan. 6.

“​​even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” wrote Halle at the time.

Despite the great lengths the couple went through to keep the pregnancy under wraps, Halle admitted that the speculation online was “a little bit” stressful during a Q&A on her Snapchat.