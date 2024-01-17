Chloe Bailey Shares Video of Her Dancing With a Pregnant Halle

Now that the cat’s out of the bag about Halle Bailey’s baby boy, Chloe Bailey is sharing footage she’s been holding from her camera roll.
On Wednesday, Chloe, 25, took to her X account to share a clip of her and Halle dancing to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” inside of a hotel room. In the clip, the then-to-be mommy and aunty dance as Sexyy Red is heard singing, “Bend that ass over / let that coochie breathe / Shake that ass, bitch, hands on your knees.”
Even Sexyy Red caught wind of the video and responded on X with her now famous lyrics.
After months of pregnancy rumors, Halle, 23, and boyfriend DDG, 26, confirmed the arrival of their son, Halo, in an announcement made on Jan. 6.
“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” wrote Halle at the time.
Despite the great lengths the couple went through to keep the pregnancy under wraps, Halle admitted that the speculation online was “a little bit” stressful during a Q&A on her Snapchat.
“Honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and okay," she said. "I know that there was a lot of people who would always, like, comment and be like, 'We know, girl, we know.' And I'm like, 'Okay, that's great that you know. But I'm gonna just chill, you know, and that's wonderful if you support me, and if not, that's okay too. I hope you have a wonderful life."