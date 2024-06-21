Chloë Says Her Music Gets Pigeonholed as R&B 'Because I'm A Black Woman'

Chlöe is opening up about being pigeon-holed as an R&B singer.

In a new interview with Nylon, the 23-year-old spoke about her music being categorized as R&B because she's a Black woman. Bailey believes if a non-Black artist made the same music, it would be placed in the "pop categories."

“Any music I do will easily and quickly be categorized as R&B because I’m a Black woman,” Chlöe said. “If someone who didn't have my skin tone made the same music, it would be in the pop categories. That’s just the way it’s always been in life.”

In addition, Chlöe shared new details about her upcoming sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise. Bailey, who explained that her 2023 debut In Pieces came from a place of “appreciating the sadness of heartache," says her next LP is "a coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously.”

Chlöe added, “The story of this album is like when you have a summer fling. You’re a hopeless romantic and you fall in love, deep. You know it won’t last forever, but it feels too good to really care.”

The news arrives after Bailey announced Trouble In Paradise during her Coachella set in April.

“So, I have an album coming out soon," she told the crowd. "I can’t tell you guys the date just yet, but the title is Trouble in Paradise because I am trouble in paradise."

Trouble In Paradise is expected to be released later this year, and will feature her previously released singles "Boy Bye" and "FYS."