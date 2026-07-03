Gang Violence

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Military personnel conducting a checkpoint on a road with traffic cones and vehicles, including two pickup trucks.
Life

U.S. Tourists in Puerto Vallarta Told to Shelter ‘Until Further Notice’ Amid Cartel Violence

Violence erupted following reports that the druglord known as "El Mencho" was killed, inciting cartel retaliation and travel disruptions.

Complex Staff144 days ago
A person in a room wearing a dark sweatshirt, jewelry, and a watch, with a bottle on a table nearby.
Music

Kay Flock Found Guilty of Racketeering, Attempted Murder, and Firearm Charges

In 2023, Kay Flock and seven others were indicted on racketeering conspiracy charges, accusing them of leading Bronx-based in violent crimes.

Jade Gomez483 days ago
Rapper Casanova attends Dave East + Casanova Host Gold Room
Music

Casanova Shares New Photos From Prison: 'Lost Everything and Everyone, But I Didn't Lose Myself'

The Brooklyn rapper provided a life update while serving a 15-year prison sentence for racketeering, drugs, fraud, and more.

Joshua Espinoza490 days ago
FBG Duck
Music

FBG Duck Murder Case: Lil Durk, King Von’s Estate, and Others Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the late rapper's mother alleges that Lil Durk's label, OTF, operated as a criminal enterprise to eliminate rivals.

Alex Ocho645 days ago
Gang Threats Allegedly Made Against Employees Working on Aaron Hernandez Film
Pop Culture

Gang Threats Allegedly Made Against Employees Working on Aaron Hernandez Film

<p>The Mark Gordon Entertainment Co. has obtained the feature film rights to a book about Aaron Hernandez’s life and plans on making a movie about him soon. But according to reports, a man has been threatening the company’s employees over the film in an effort to try and prevent the movie from happening. He has alleged

Complex3072 days ago
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