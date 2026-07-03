Carns Hill

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Jammer (credit: @roscoreckless)
Music

Jammer And Carns Hill Combine On Drum-Heavy Heater “Nasty”

A relentless storm of drums set against Jammer at the height of his powers, both producer and MC are on top form on this surprising meeting of sounds.

James Keith1690 days ago
skepta skepta skepta skepta skepta skepta
Music

Skepta Brings Pirate Radio Energy To His New 'Plugged In' Freestyle

Skepta’s been focused on rap for some time now, but even if this was just a fun one-off rather than a sign of what’s to come, it was still a welcome surprise.

James Keith1719 days ago
Carns Hill - 'Founding Father'
Music

Carns Hill Unites UK Rap Royalty For 'Founding Father' Project

Featuring 67, Tara Mills, Avelino, Suspect, Blade Brown, ​Youngs Teflon, Belly Squad, Reeko Squeeze, S Loud, Chelsi Lauren, Mental K, Ozman Guzman, YB and more.

James Keith1936 days ago
youngs teflon
Music

Lightning Strikes Twice As Youngs Teflon Shares New 'Swvgg' EP

His second project this month alone.

Tom Segev2590 days ago
Carns Hill "Big Business"
Music

Carns Hill Shares Colourful Visuals For "Big Business" Featuring Blade Brown, K-Trap, ASAP And LD

As time goes on, it's becoming clear we've only seen the beginning of what Carns Hill is capable of.

James Keith3147 days ago
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carns hill
Music

According To UK Rap Producer Carns Hill, His 'Drill' Sound Happened Almost By Accident

The beatmaker sat down with TRENCH Magazine for an in-depth chat.

James Keith3200 days ago
"Check Dis" video
Music

Carns Hill Forms All-Star Line-Up With 67, Youngs Teflon And K Trap For "Check Dis"

"Big clip on the side / You don't know about waps"

James Keith3230 days ago

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