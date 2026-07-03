Capitol Riot Hearing's Mention of ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ Spurs Hilarious Reactions
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While the assessment of Giuliani's alleged drunkenness on election night isn't new, its mention at Monday's hearing swiftly revived the discourse.Trace William Cowen
A poll conducted by researchers at a nonprofit found that 30% of republicans and some democrats, feel that violence could be necessary to “save" the U.S.Brenton Blanchet
A crowd of protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Saturday in support of the more than 600 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots.Brad Callas
Michael Byrd, a lieutenant for the U.S. Capitol Police, is speaking out publicly for the first time about the nation-shocking events of Jan. 6.Trace William Cowen