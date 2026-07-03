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Boston, MA - May 24: Bruce Springsteen performs in concert with the E Street Band at TD Garden on May 24, 2026. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at an event with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin on May 21, 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump said he would rescind Biden-era regulations on refrigerators and air conditioners.
Music

Bruce Springsteen Shares 'Outrage' Over $1.8B Fund for Those Who 'Attacked' Capitol

The rocker slammed the "anti-weaponization" fund during a performance in Washington D.C.

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
Album cover of "Freestyle" by Lil Baby, featuring a child holding money, with tattoos and a serious expression.
Music

Lil Baby "Freestyle" / Instrumental 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

A limited reissue of the Atlanta rapper's classic cut is now available on foggy-horizon grey vinyl as part of the Singles' Day Collection.

Complex Staff227 days ago
Police and security personnel outside the Democratic National Headquarters. A black SUV is parked in front.
Life

'Potential Bomb Threat' Prompted Police Response at DNC Headquarters, Capitol Cops Say

"We are checking inside of the building out of an abundance of caution," a police rep said.

Trace William Cowen310 days ago
Actor Jay Johnston in the foreground and another man in a suit in the background at an indoor event
Pop Culture

Former ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony Charges

Johnston was known for the role of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the animated sitcom.

Alex Ocho740 days ago
Close-up of ARON wearing a white tank top and a silver chain necklace, looking towards the camera with a serious expression through some blurred leaves
Music

ARON Deals With the Complications of Being Invisible in Video for New Song "Invisibilidad"

In a statement, Arón Piper, a.k.a. ARON, said the track digs into "the fantasy of remaining invisibly close" to someone.

Trace William Cowen758 days ago
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50 Cent and Lauren Boebert pose in a room with U.S. flags and elegant decor. 50 Cent is in a blue suit, and Boebert wears a black dress with white patterns
Music

50 Cent Takes Photo With Lauren Boebert, References Her Theater Fondling

During his visit to Capitol Hill, he also posed for photos with Joyce Beatty and Nancy Pelosi.

Joe Price772 days ago
Music

Democrats Launch Hip-Hop Task Force to Combat Inequality

The program will use hip-hop music to help start initiatives to address economic equality, affordable housing, and more.

Mark Elibert882 days ago
Life

Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to 22 Years for Role in Capitol Attack

The judgment marks the longest sentence handed down in any January 6 case, surpassing the previous high of 18 years given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Alex Ocho1047 days ago
Life

Oath Keepers Founder Sentenced to 18 Years for Involvement in Capitol Riot

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of far-right anti-government militia Oath Keepers, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Joe Price1150 days ago
Life

Grand Jury Convicts D.C. Cop for Providing Information to Proud Boys During Jan. 6 Riots

A high-ranking Washington D.C. cop has been convicted of lying to investigators about his relationship with the Proud Boys.

tara mahadevan1156 days ago
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Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating Karl Lagerfeld
Music

Ice Spice Owns Her Masters and Publishing, Has No 'Traditional A&R'

Ice Spice's manager, James Rosemond Jr., shared the information to 'Billboard,' claiming the rapper also had full creative control over her music.

Joshua Espinoza1164 days ago
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys
Life

Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Convicted in Capitol Riot Case

Tarrio and three other members of the far-right group were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, a charge that could result in up to 20 years in prison.

Joshua Espinoza1171 days ago
This is an image of the US Capital Building
Life

Bill to Make 4-Day Workweek the National Standard Gets Reintroduced in U.S. House

California congressman Mark Takano reintroduces a bill that would make four-day workweeks a federal requirement. In 2021, the UK ran successful trials.

Starr Savoy1223 days ago
Trump is seen speaking into mic
Life

DOJ Pushes Back Against Trump’s Immunity Claim, Says Ex-POTUS Can Be Sued Over Capitol Riot

According to the DOJ, the "public communication" duties as POTUS do not include what they described as the alleged "incitement of imminent private violence."

Trace William Cowen1234 days ago
Richard Barnett sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Life

Man Who Put Feet on Nancy Pelosi's Desk During Jan. 6 Riot Found Guilty

The man who was infamously photographed sitting in Pelosi's chair and putting his feet on her desk during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been found guilty.

Jose Martinez1272 days ago
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Trump is seen speaking to a cult
Life

Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop

Donald Trump, who did indeed lose the 2020 presidential election, is now being sued by the longtime partner of a deceased Capitol police officer.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.
Music

Virginia Rapper Who Used Capitol Riot Photo as Album Cover Receives Five-Month Prison Sentence

A Virginia rapper, who goes by Bugzie the Don, has been sentenced to five months in prison after using a U.S. Capitol riot photo as an album cover.

Jose Martinez1305 days ago
January 6 riot at the US capitol
Life

Founder of Proud Boys' Hawaii Chapter, Texas Man Receive 4-Year Prison Sentences for January 6th Riot

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of Proud Boys and another person were sentenced to four years in prison for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Brad Callas1315 days ago

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