ARON Deals With the Complications of Being Invisible in Video for New Song "Invisibilidad"

"It talks about the internal struggle of wanting to communicate and express their love but feeling unable to do so," the Elite alum, who last month linked with Alvaro Diaz for "Funeral," said in an email. "It also explores the desire to sacrifice oneself for a loved one and the fantasy of remaining invisibly close without causing any disturbance. The repetition of 'a thousand birds in the head' symbolizes the protagonist's confusion and mental overload."

Listen to "Invisibilidad" via your preferred streaming service here. For the video, available up top, ARON enlisted director Aidan Cullen for a brief tale of the inherent complications of invisibility, particularly in the context of a romantic relationship. Tapped to star in the clip is none other than Juliana Nalú, while Harry Perry also makes a special appearance.