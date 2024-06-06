50 Cent Takes Photo With Lauren Boebert, References Her Theater Fondling

50 Cent visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday, June 5, and during his visit, he posed for a photo with controversial Republican representative Lauren Boebert.

Fif met with congressional leaders to discuss Black entrepreneurship in the liquor and music industries, which included both Democratic and Republican figures. His photo with Boebert, the Republican representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district, has understandably ruffled some feathers, however. "Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he wrote alongside a photo showing them together.