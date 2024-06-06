50 Cent Takes Photo With Lauren Boebert, References Her Theater Fondling

50 Cent visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday, June 5, and during his visit, he posed for a photo with controversial Republican representative Lauren Boebert.
Fif met with congressional leaders to discuss Black entrepreneurship in the liquor and music industries, which included both Democratic and Republican figures. His photo with Boebert, the Republican representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district, has understandably ruffled some feathers, however. "Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good," he wrote alongside a photo showing them together.
Other Congressional leaders 50 Cent met with during his visit include former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic representative for Ohio's 3rd congressional district Joyce Beatty, the Democratic representative for Louisana's 2nd congressional district Troy Carter, and current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
He also shared a photo with Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
After the photo with Boebert surfaced, 50 Cent faced criticism from fans for fraternizing with ghoulish politicians who are probably only interested in getting a photo opportunity. Fif responded by referencing Boebert's infamous theater fondling incident.
"Wait, wait, guys I took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren," he wrote alongside a shrug emoji. "What did she do in a dark theater that hasn't been done, my God! Hey I don't have chlamydia by the way. LOL."
Last year, Boebert issued an apology after she and her date were ejected from a theater during a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical. The theater in Denver, Colorado claimed it kicked her and her male companion out because she was vaping, singing, and recording portions of the performance with her phone. She denied the accusations, which prompted the release of surveillance camera footage that showed her doing all of those things and getting handsy with her date. She was seen touching his groin while he fondled her breasts.
Boebert, who opposes same-sex marriage and has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, still frequently gets confronted over the theater incident. At the recent GOP debate in Denver, she was asked if she wanted to "talk about the theater thing," per the Independent. "I’ve gone on that public apology tour…but I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this."