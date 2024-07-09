Former ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony Charges

Jul 09, 2024
Bob’s Burgers alum Jay Johnston pled guilty to charges for his involvement in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

According to Deadline, the 55-year-old actor, whose credits include Better Call Saul and Anchorman, could see a maximum sentence of five years in prison. However, sentencing guidelines suggest anywhere from eight to 14 months behind bars. 

According to the Daily Beast, Johnston did not initially confirm his involvement in the riots that left five dead and 138 police officers injured. However, several individuals were able to identify Johnston once the FBI shared a photo in March of a suspect who took part in the insurrection.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190

— FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021
Twitter: @FBI

In December 2021, it was reported that Johnston was “banned” from Bob’s Burgers by “top staff” members of the long-running show, per the Daily Beast.

According to NBC News, Johnston was arrested last June on charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder along with several misdemeanors, including “unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds” and “impeding passage through Capitol grounds.”

CCTV and bodycam footage reviewed by the FBI allegedly proved that Johnston “pushed against police and aided other rioters near an entrance to the U.S. Capitol.”

The actor is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 7.

Johnston was known for the role of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Bob’s Burgers. Last year, he was replaced by 44-year-old Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza for the iconic animated sitcom's 14th season.

‘Bob’s Burger’ actor Jay Johnston, who voices Jimmy Pesto Sr. in the series, was arrested for his participation in the January 6 Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/fRdKiTrB5I

— Complex (@Complex) June 8, 2023
Twitter: @Complex
