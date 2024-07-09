Former ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Jay Johnston Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony Charges

Bob’s Burgers alum Jay Johnston pled guilty to charges for his involvement in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

According to Deadline, the 55-year-old actor, whose credits include Better Call Saul and Anchorman, could see a maximum sentence of five years in prison. However, sentencing guidelines suggest anywhere from eight to 14 months behind bars.

According to the Daily Beast, Johnston did not initially confirm his involvement in the riots that left five dead and 138 police officers injured. However, several individuals were able to identify Johnston once the FBI shared a photo in March of a suspect who took part in the insurrection.