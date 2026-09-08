Akeena Legall
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The Pop Star Role-Play of Curtis Waters
The Juno-nominated artist tackles grandeur and reality distortion in his masterful new project Plastic World. He talks DIY culture & pushing the pop-punk sound.
'They Wanna Kick Us Out of the Hood': Lil Berete on 'Icebreaker 2' and Regent Park
We spoke to the Regent Park-born rapper about going independent, what inspires him, and how he feels about collaborations in his near future.
More Than the Material Girl: Natalya Amres Talks Upcycling in adidas’ New RYV Drip
The Toronto-based upcycling designer and founder of RemixedbyTal stars in our latest lookbook talks about how to find a style that stays true to you.
Fashion Remixer Natalya Amres on Sustainability and Working With adidas
Toronto's Natalya Amres rocks adidas' new Stan Smiths in our lookbook while chatting deconstructive design and what streetwear brands can do to save the planet.
How Dax and Trippie Redd Linked Up for New Single “I Don’t Want Another Sorry”
"We're obviously two completely different people," says Dax.
It’s Been a Tidy 2020 for J Neat
"I feel like Jane and Finch is the most talented place in Toronto," says the rapper.
Pressa Is Making It So the Streets Can Too | Northern Clutch
The Toronto MC talks about his come-up, being misrepresented in the media, and touring with Drake.
24 BIPOC-Owned Canadian Fashion Brands to Shop This Season
Support these homegrown brands owned by Black, Indigenous, and other people of colour while you do your holiday shopping.
Haviah Mighty Is Getting Closer to the Truth | Northern Clutch
In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, the Toronto MC speaks on the changing perception of females in hip-hop, how 2020 has affected her, and what's next.
Premiere: LB Spiffy Goes Out for a Rip in "Kawasaki" Video
The Toronto rapper tells us he was going for something "different" with his new video.
Premiere: Myles Castello’s “Sangria” Is Your Sunny Summer Dream
Myles Castello talks heartbreak playlists, his past life as a gymnast, and the surrealism of Scarborough. His latest track "Sangria" is your sunny summer dream.
3MFrench Has Love For His Community and Shade for the Toronto Sun
The Toronto rapper talks to us about his latest LP 'Makin Money Moves,' working with the late Bvlly, and wanting to see everyone from his neighbourhood eat.
Manila Grey Are Driving the Vancouver Sound | Northern Clutch
We capture the Filipino-Canadian duo in the studio and chat about their come-up, Asian representation in pop culture, and their love for the JDM lifestyle.
Aunty Lucy’s Is Toronto's Hottest Burger Joint (and It's Back)
After being kicked out of their location, the Ghanian-inspired restaurant is back and ready to serve up more fire burgers to the masses.
Francesco Yates on 'Superbad,' Pharrell Being a Vampire, and Astrology
The Toronto pop sensation premieres his new short film on Complex.
The Afrofuturism of Paul Chin
The Toronto DJ talks mental health in Black communities, how technology is amplifying social justice, and how Black music is both the past and the future.
The 10 Best Canadian Artists to Follow During Self-Isolation
From Tory Lanez to Boi-1da to Manila Grey, Canada's biggest and best artists have managed to creatively adapt to this new (ab)normal via social media.
Premiere: Dax Takes the Shot With New EP “I’ll Say It For You”
The Ottawa rapper premieres his new EP on Complex and sits down for an exclusive interview.