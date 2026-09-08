Akeena Legall Portrait

Akeena Legall

Joined January 2020 | 19 posts
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Latest Stories

Curtis Waters

The Pop Star Role-Play of Curtis Waters

The Juno-nominated artist tackles grandeur and reality distortion in his masterful new project Plastic World. He talks DIY culture &amp; pushing the pop-punk sound.

Akeena Legall1924 days ago
Toronto rapper Lil Berete

'They Wanna Kick Us Out of the Hood': Lil Berete on 'Icebreaker 2' and Regent Park

We spoke to the Regent Park-born rapper about going independent, what inspires him, and how he feels about collaborations in his near future.

Akeena Legall1987 days ago
Natalya Amres poses in adidas new RYV collection

More Than the Material Girl: Natalya Amres Talks Upcycling in adidas’ New RYV Drip

The Toronto-based upcycling designer and founder of RemixedbyTal stars in our latest lookbook talks about how to find a style that stays true to you.

Akeena Legall2002 days ago
Natalya Amres poses in Adidas Stan Smith

Fashion Remixer Natalya Amres on Sustainability and Working With adidas

Toronto's Natalya Amres rocks adidas' new Stan Smiths in our lookbook while chatting deconstructive design and what streetwear brands can do to save the planet.

Akeena Legall2009 days ago
dax trippie red

How Dax and Trippie Redd Linked Up for New Single “I Don’t Want Another Sorry”

"We're obviously two completely different people," says Dax.

Akeena Legall2088 days ago
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j neat lost soul

It’s Been a Tidy 2020 for J Neat

"I feel like Jane and Finch is the most talented place in Toronto," says the rapper.

Akeena Legall2094 days ago
pressa toronto rapper northern clutch

Pressa Is Making It So the Streets Can Too | Northern Clutch

The Toronto MC talks about his come-up, being misrepresented in the media, and touring with Drake.

Akeena Legall2099 days ago
bipoc owned canadian brands

24 BIPOC-Owned Canadian Fashion Brands to Shop This Season

Support these homegrown brands owned by Black, Indigenous, and other people of colour while you do your holiday shopping.

Akeena Legall2120 days ago
haviah mighty toronto female rapper

Haviah Mighty Is Getting Closer to the Truth | Northern Clutch

In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, the Toronto MC speaks on the changing perception of females in hip-hop, how 2020 has affected her, and what's next.

Akeena Legall2128 days ago
lb spiffy

Premiere: LB Spiffy Goes Out for a Rip in "Kawasaki" Video

The Toronto rapper tells us he was going for something "different" with his new video.

Akeena Legall2177 days ago
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myles castillo

Premiere: Myles Castello’s “Sangria” Is Your Sunny Summer Dream

Myles Castello talks heartbreak playlists, his past life as a gymnast, and the surrealism of Scarborough. His latest track "Sangria" is your sunny summer dream.

Akeena Legall2197 days ago
3m french

3MFrench Has Love For His Community and Shade for the Toronto Sun

The Toronto rapper talks to us about his latest LP 'Makin Money Moves,' working with the late Bvlly, and wanting to see everyone from his neighbourhood eat.

Akeena Legall2220 days ago
manila grey vancouver

Manila Grey Are Driving the Vancouver Sound | Northern Clutch

We capture the Filipino-Canadian duo in the studio and chat about their come-up, Asian representation in pop culture, and their love for the JDM lifestyle.

Akeena Legall2254 days ago
aunty lucys burgers

Aunty Lucy’s Is Toronto's Hottest Burger Joint (and It's Back)

After being kicked out of their location, the Ghanian-inspired restaurant is back and ready to serve up more fire burgers to the masses.

Akeena Legall2256 days ago
francesco yates

Francesco Yates on 'Superbad,' Pharrell Being a Vampire, and Astrology

The Toronto pop sensation premieres his new short film on Complex.

Akeena Legall2275 days ago
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paul chin

The Afrofuturism of Paul Chin

The Toronto DJ talks mental health in Black communities, how technology is amplifying social justice, and how Black music is both the past and the future.

Akeena Legall2277 days ago
canadian artists quarantine

The 10 Best Canadian Artists to Follow During Self-Isolation

From Tory Lanez to Boi-1da to Manila Grey, Canada's biggest and best artists have managed to creatively adapt to this new (ab)normal via social media.

Akeena Legall2352 days ago
dax feature image

Premiere: Dax Takes the Shot With New EP “I’ll Say It For You”

The Ottawa rapper premieres his new EP on Complex and sits down for an exclusive interview.

Akeena Legall2380 days ago

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