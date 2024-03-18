It's the TikTok linkup we've all been waiting for. In a new video, Cardi B and Keith Lee connected in person to bond over food.

Months after Cardi defended Lee's reviews of Atlanta restaurants, the two met to try Easy Street Burgers, a Los Angeles staple that Lee counts as one of his favorite West Coast eateries.

"Since this person recommended this place, if I don’t like it I want to tell this person in their face that I don’t like it," Cardi began. "So, let me just bring them in."

Lee then enters the room, saying, "God is amazing." He then drops his signature phrase, "I got it, let's try it and rate it one through ten."

But Cardi warned Lee that she might give the burgers a harsh critique. "And I'ma let you know right now, I’m like a real big burger expert so if I don’t like it I’m going to tell you in your face," she said.

"Please be honest," Lee asked. He then explained that the restaurant has his favorite burger in L.A., the only burger spot to have received two 10 star ratings from him.