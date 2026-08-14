Cardi B Blasts Age Gap Between BIA and Cam Whitmore: ‘You Had Your Period When Your N***a Was Born’

Cardi B reignited her ongoing feud with BIA, slamming the rapper’s relationship with Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore.

During her profanity-laden rant on X Spaces Thursday (Aug. 13), Cardi made reference to the 13-year age difference between BIA and Whitmore, saying, “You gotta date n****s half your age, bitch.”

BIA seemingly confirmed her romance with Whitmore when she posted a video of them together on her Instagram Stories, set to her song “+44,” in October 2025. The rapper shared a clip of her sitting courtside at a Wizards game two months later. The two have been dating since.

Even though she did not name 22-year-old Whitmore, Cardi continued to poke fun at their age gap.

“You had your period when your n**** was born,” she said. “When your n**** was born, bitch, you was already getting your menstrual. So, you bitches can’t even bring n****s against me. What else you gonna bring, bitch? ‘Cause you can’t fuck with me!”