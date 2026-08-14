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Cardi B Blasts Age Gap Between BIA and Cam Whitmore: ‘You Had Your Period When Your N***a Was Born’

Cardi B mocked BIA's romance with the 22-year-old Washington Wizards forward, adding new heat to a feud that has been burning for years.

Split image of Cardi B and BIA.
Mike Coppola/Getty; Gary Gershoff/Getty

Cardi B reignited her ongoing feud with BIA, slamming the rapper’s relationship with Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore.

During her profanity-laden rant on X Spaces Thursday (Aug. 13), Cardi made reference to the 13-year age difference between BIA and Whitmore, saying, “You gotta date n****s half your age, bitch.”

BIA seemingly confirmed her romance with Whitmore when she posted a video of them together on her Instagram Stories, set to her song “+44,” in October 2025. The rapper shared a clip of her sitting courtside at a Wizards game two months later. The two have been dating since.

Even though she did not name 22-year-old Whitmore, Cardi continued to poke fun at their age gap.

“You had your period when your n**** was born,” she said. “When your n**** was born, bitch, you was already getting your menstrual. So, you bitches can’t even bring n****s against me. What else you gonna bring, bitch? ‘Cause you can’t fuck with me!”

In that same X Spaces appearance, Cardi also went off on BIA for allegedly spreading false rumors about the Bronx rapper’s relationship with ex Offset.

“Let's talk about how months later your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friend that I was cheating on him," she said.. "And I was like, 'Yo, where the fuck that shit came from? Where the fuck that shit came from.' Mind you, when you said that shit, I never I never flirted with a n****. I never kissed a n****. I never had a DM with a n****.”

Her rant appeared to be fueled by an X post from BIA in which she replied to a commenter, who shared a video of her previewing the Cardi diss track "Sue Meee?" and wrote, “Can we talk about this and how awful it is?"

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