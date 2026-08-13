Cardi B Blasts 'Dumb B*tch' BIA, Questions Her Street Credentials: 'You From Muthaf*ckin' Boston'

Key Takeaways
- Cardi B reignited her long-running feud with BIA on X Spaces, accusing her of spreading false cheating rumors about her marriage to Offset and insisting she was faithful throughout their relationship.
- Cardi flipped the script by alleging Offset actually slept with one of BIA's friends and tore into BIA's credibility, saying she never had to sleep her way into the industry and questioning BIA's claimed street background because she's from a "good part" of Boston.
- The latest blow-up was sparked when BIA doubled down on her Cardi diss track "Sue Meee?" on X, reigniting a years-long back-and-forth that has already produced diss records like "Pretty & Petty" despite a brief moment when Cardi publicly told fans not to bully BIA.
Cardi B held nothing back as she returned to her beef with BIA this week, taking aim at the Massachusetts rapper during a scathing rant on social media.
On Thursday (August 13), the Bronx rapper took to X Spaces to go off on her longtime nemesis, bringing up alleged rumors BIA spread about Cardi's relationship with ex Offset, and even challenging her street credentials.
"Let's talk about how months later your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friend that I was cheating on him," Cardi told her fans. "And I was like, 'Yo, where the fuck that shit came from? Where the fuck that shit came from.' Mind you, when you said that shit, I never I never flirted with a n***a. I never kissed a n***a. I never had a DM with a n***a.
"One thing about me in the industry, nobody could ever say that I was fuckin' with nobody. Not even in the industry, even in the streets. 'Cause one thing for sure and for certain, I was always for the seven years that I was with this fuck n***a. I was always fa faithful."
She continued: "My ex-husband know why the fuck I left and I started doing what I did because I found out some shit and I told him if I find out that this shit is truth and you ain't say the truth out your fuckin' mouth, you're going to see how I move. You're not going to do me how you did me the last time."
Turning the tables on BIA's apparent claims, Cardi then alleged that one of the Massachusetts rapper's friends allegedly slept with Offset.
"You was going around trying to say a rumor about me, dumb-ass bitch. Come to find out, though … my ex-husband was fuckin' on one of your fuckin' dirty-ass fuckin' friends," Cardi claimed.
Cardi later took some time to take aim at BIA's street cred. "I never had to fuck nothing to be nowhere. You just a dumb bitch," she said. "You're not a street bitch. You from muthafuckin' Boston. You from the good part of Boston at that. So you don't know how shit in the Bronx get down. Just like you was talking shit like, 'Yeah, I could have n****a from RPT.' Bitch, them RPT n***as will beat the shit out of you over me, bitch. Stop playing."
Cardi's rant was seemingly brought about after BIA addressed an X user who replied to an X post of hers regarding Doja Cat by posting the studio preview of her Cardi diss, "Sue Meee?" and writing: "Can we talk about this and how awful it is?"
"Ok then Talk about how it was ALL true," BIA responded, which prompted Cardi to get online and go off on the MA rapper.
Cardi B and BIA's beef dates back years, and includes a couple of diss tracks back and forth in the form of "Pretty & Petty" and "Sue Meee?"
It seemed like things had cooled off between the pair when Cardi asked her fans not to bully BIA, calling for peace during a show in Boston after performing "Pretty & Petty."
"Don’t bully that girl on social media. Don’t do that, don’t do that," she told the crowd. "She's gonna wanna beat the shit out of me after today. If I see you, I see you, I don’t give a fuck — it’s up and stuck. But don't bully her on social media, I don’t like that."
You can read up on the history of their beef here.