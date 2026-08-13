Cardi B Blasts 'Dumb B*tch' BIA, Questions Her Street Credentials: 'You From Muthaf*ckin' Boston'

Cardi B held nothing back as she returned to her beef with BIA this week, taking aim at the Massachusetts rapper during a scathing rant on social media.

On Thursday (August 13), the Bronx rapper took to X Spaces to go off on her longtime nemesis, bringing up alleged rumors BIA spread about Cardi's relationship with ex Offset, and even challenging her street credentials.

"Let's talk about how months later your dumb ass told one of my ex-husband friend that I was cheating on him," Cardi told her fans. "And I was like, 'Yo, where the fuck that shit came from? Where the fuck that shit came from.' Mind you, when you said that shit, I never I never flirted with a n***a. I never kissed a n***a. I never had a DM with a n***a.

"One thing about me in the industry, nobody could ever say that I was fuckin' with nobody. Not even in the industry, even in the streets. 'Cause one thing for sure and for certain, I was always for the seven years that I was with this fuck n***a. I was always fa faithful."

She continued: "My ex-husband know why the fuck I left and I started doing what I did because I found out some shit and I told him if I find out that this shit is truth and you ain't say the truth out your fuckin' mouth, you're going to see how I move. You're not going to do me how you did me the last time."