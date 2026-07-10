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BIA Shuts Down Fan Who Claimed She Slept With OhGeesy: 'Fake News'

The Boston-bred rapper made it clear she would not be entertaining the comment.

BIA.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

BIA wants everyone to know she's not a homewrecker, calling out a fan who claimed she slept with OhGeesy.

On Friday (July 10), someone brought the rapper's "GEEKALEEK" collaborator up after responding to an older X post about her being excited to be in Houston, Texas. "My neighbors in Compton said that @Ohgeesy f*cked you girl & cheated with you on his baby mama, lol," they wrote.

Prompting a response from BIA, the rapper replied: "You and your neighbors are fuckin idiots. Fake news u weird ass bitch."

BIA is currently in a relationship with Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore. She confirmed the relationship earlier this year through a courtside selfie and a mirror kiss video on Instagram, later captioning one photo from a game: "Cute bags I wore watching my man."

She was forced to shut down rumors about her being involved with another rapper earlier in the year when someone asked her if she slept with her "London" collaborator J. Cole. "Is it true you slept with j cole?" the X user wrote, to which BIA replied: "No . & I have never slept w a married man ever. Fake tea."

Another X user piled on later, asserting that BIA had slept with Cole, at which point she replied: "NO WEIRDO… u a weird ass loser bitch."

In April, BIA fiercely denied a claim that she was begging the crowd to stick around for the remainder of her Coachella performance.

She responded to a comment in a video posted by Billboard on X that featured her briefly being interviewed before taking the stage. The commenter claimed the BIANCA artist was begging concert-goers to stay after Natalie Nunn's departure following her surprise appearance.

"STFU U WEIRD ASS BITCH STOP LYING THE WHOLE PERFORMANCE IS LIVE STREAMED [NOBODY] BEGGED SHIT U WEIRDO," BIA wrote, hitting back.

The claim appeared to stem from since-removed clips of BIA telling the crowd, "I’m not done," because attendees were allegedly leaving.

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