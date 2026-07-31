Angus Cloud

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Angus Cloud in an orange suit poses at an event for HBO's "Euphoria."
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud’s Mom Moved by ‘Massive Public Outpouring’ Honoring Her Son Following ‘Euphoria’ Finale

Cloud, who died in July 2023 of an accidental overdose, was honored in the series finale of 'Euphoria.'

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Zendaya in a black dress at an event, and Sam Levinson in a black suit at an HBO "Euphoria" premiere.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Season 3 Is Show's Swan Song, Sam Levinson and HBO Confirm

The latest episode, now confirmed as the series finale, gave fans a movie-length goodbye.

Trace William Cowen67 days ago
A man in a gold puffer jacket and cap with Rockstar Energy Drink branding, posing with a hand gesture.
Pop Culture

Here’s How ‘Euphoria’ Explained Angus Cloud’s Death in the Season Three Premiere

The season's opening episode also memorialized Eric Dane, who died in February from ALS.

Jade Gomez115 days ago
Sam Levinson in a black suit at an event, Angus Cloud in a tie-dye shirt against a green background.
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud at Season 3 Premiere: 'Loved Him Deeply'

"I fought hard to keep him clean," Levinson said of Cloud, who died of an accidental overdose in 2023.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
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Angus Cloud circa January 2022 in an orange suit with a white shirt stands in front of a dark background with "HBO Max" and "Euphoria" logos.
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud’s Mother Sues Law Firm That Claimed Son Owed $310,000 to Personal Assistant

Lisa Cloud claims lawyers pressured an alleged ex-assistant to make up $195K in commissions to make the case "worth their while."

Alex Ocho267 days ago
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Rapper Ice-T performs onstage during day 1 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26, 2025 in Long Beach, California.
Pop Culture

Ice-T to Raise Awareness of Celebrity Fentanyl Deaths in Upcoming Special

A&E program 'Fame and Fentanyl' will explore the deaths of Prince, Michael K. Williams, Angus Cloud, and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams368 days ago
Pedro Pascal in a plaid shirt sits at a diner table, holding a burning paper. Sunlight streams through the window behind him.
Pop Culture

Premiere: Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis Star in Trailer for Action Comedy 'Freaky Tales' f/ Too Short

Following its Sundance 2024 premiere, the Oakland action comedy is hitting theaters this April.

Trace William Cowen535 days ago
Pop Culture

HBO Denies Rumor 'Euphoria' Is Canceled Amid Delay, Allowing ‘In-Demand Cast to Pursue Other Opportunities’

The stars of the hit HBO drama have been booked and busy during the show's two-year hiatus.

Jaelani Turner-Williams865 days ago
angus cloud on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud's Mother Points to Husband’s Use of Baby Powder in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson

Angus Cloud's father died earlier this year, followed several weeks later by the 'Euphoria' actor's accidental overdose.

Trace William Cowen1024 days ago
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sam levinson and angus cloud are pictured
Pop Culture

‘Euphoria’ Creator on Ditching Original Plan to Kill Off Angus Cloud’s Character: ‘I Loved Him So F*cking Much’

In a new interview, Sam Levinson looks back on his original plans to kill off Fez at the end of Season 1, as well as opens up about his efforts to help Angus Cloud with sobriety.

Trace William Cowen1046 days ago
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud's Cause of Death Was Accidental Overdose, Coroner Finds

The 'Euphoria' actor died in July at age 25.

Joe Price1051 days ago
angus cloud and euphoria cast
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud’s Mother Shares Son’s Casting Tapes That Led to ‘Euphoria’ Audition

In the footage, captured when the actor was just 19 years old, he's seen sharing his thoughts on music and more.

Trace William Cowen1093 days ago
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud's Mom Denies Her Son Died by Suicide, Says Overdose Was Accidental

The late actor's mother said her son wasn't showing any signs of mental health issues the day that he died.

Mark Elibert1097 days ago
Pop Culture

Angus Cloud Discussed Possible Mac Miller Biopic Role in Conversation With Mikey Alfred

As friends and colleagues remember the late actor, Mikey Alfred recently revealed what could have been a future collaboration with Angus Cloud.

Alex Ocho1098 days ago
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Music

Billie Eilish Dedicated a Performance of "Never Felt So Alone" to Angus Cloud

During her headlining performance at Lollapalooza, Eilish paid tribute to the late 'Euphoria' actor with a song that appeared on the HBO series.

Joe Price1099 days ago
Pop Culture

Maude Apatow Mourns 'Euphoria' Co-Star Angus Cloud: 'He Was Just the Best'

Cloud portrayed the love interest of Apatow's character Lexi Howard in the acclaimed HBO series.

Joe Price1101 days ago
Pop Culture

Zendaya Speaks on ‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud, Remembers Him for His ‘Boundless Light’

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it,” Zendaya wrote.

Brad Callas1102 days ago

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