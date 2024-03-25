HBO Denies Rumor 'Euphoria' Is Canceled Amid Delay, Letting ‘In-Demand Cast to Pursue Other Opportunities’

HBO is shutting down rumors that Euphoria has ended.

Over the weekend, a rumor circulated via World of Reel that the Sam Levinson-created show was scheduled to film this summer. It went on to say that plans "fell through" due to the ensemble cast having hectic schedules. "Many of the show’s actors have now turned into movie stars—Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Austin Abrams, to name a few," the article reads.

However, HBO clarified that the show will, in fact, go on with the third and final season, per Entertainment Weekly.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told EW. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”