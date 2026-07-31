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Life
U.S. Senator Asks Netflix, HBO Max, and More to Make Streaming Free Over Holidays to Prevent COVID-19 Spread
Angus King has suggested that in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Netflix and other streamers should provide their services for free over the holidays.
Joe Price2060 days ago