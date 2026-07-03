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Dave Franco Drinks Alison Brie's Sweat-Soaked Towel in Bizarre Video
A new viral video shows Dave Franco and Alison Brie continuing to shock fans amid the release of their new horror film, 'Together.'
Dave Franco Says Zac Efron Had a 'Dislocated Thumb' After Crotch-Grab 'Neighbors' Scene
The actor said Efron struck his groin cup at the "wrong angle" in the memorable scene.
Alison Brie Spent 10 Hours 'Connected' to Husband Dave Franco for New Movie
The spouses had to go to the bathroom together while wearing a prosthetic.
Dave Franco and Alison Brie Nearly Kiss While Sharing Fries in Wendy’s
Dave Franco and Alison Brie nearly kiss while awkwardly sharing some fries in a Wendy's.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Featured in Ad for Allison Brie and Dave Franco’s Horror Movie ‘Together'
An Instagram post promoting the movie shows the Biebers sharing a romantic moment.
Dave Franco Says He’s Been Inundated With Texts About Luigi Mangione Comparisons
Franco hasn’t received any offers to play the alleged UnitedHealthcareCEO shooter yet.
Alison Brie Explains Why She Loves Streaking: 'It's Just One of My Favorite Things'
Alison Brie revealed she loves streaking ahead of the arrival of her new movie 'Somebody I Used to Know,' which features a scene where she streaks.
Donald Glover Could Still Join ‘Community: The Movie,’ Creator Dan Harmon Says
'Community' creator Dan Harmon revealed Donald Glover might still be in the upcoming Peacock film to help complete the "six seasons and a movie" mission.
‘Community’ Movie Finally in the Works at Peacock
Peacock is officially developing a film based on the Dan Harmon-helmed comedy 'Community,' which aired for six seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014.
'Community' Movie Gets Encouraging Update From Alison Brie: ‘Wheels Are Turning’ (UPDATE)
'Community' star Alison Brie said a potential feature film follow-up to the comedy series has reached "the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”
Disney+ ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Anime Anthology Gets Trailer and Cast List f/ Lucy Liu, David Harbour, and More
Disney+ and Lucasfilm are gearing up to release 'Star Wars: Visions,' a reimagination of the franchise using different anime stylings and various studios.
Donald Glover Pitches 'Community' Movie Plot After Table Read for COVID-19 Relief
During a Q&A after the table read, Donald Glover threw out a possible story for a ‘Community’ movie, and the cast seemed to like the idea.
'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script
Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.
Here Are the 2019 Golden Globe Nominees
Awards season begins with a look at the 2019 nominees for the Golden Globes.
Donald Glover Stopped Inviting Alison Brie to Parties After This Drunken Incident
Alison Brie shared a story about accidentally breaking a lamp at one of Donald Glover's parties when they were on "Community." She "might have been a little drunk."
Alison Brie Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Brother-in-Law James Franco
"Now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re trying to do," the actress said.
Alison Brie Opens Up About Her Alarming Audition for 'Entourage'
Alison Brie details the lengths she needed to go to audition for a three-line part in one episode.
A$AP Rocky, John Cena, and Alison Brie Voice Superheroes in 'Marvel Avengers Academy' Game
A$AP Rocky will voice aa teenage Falcoln in 'Marvel Avengers Academy.'