Alison Brie

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Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on July 28, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Drinks Alison Brie's Sweat-Soaked Towel in Bizarre Video

A new viral video shows Dave Franco and Alison Brie continuing to shock fans amid the release of their new horror film, 'Together.'

Sarah Vincent351 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Actors Dave Franco (L) and Zac Efron accept Best On-Screen Duo for 'Neighbors' onstage during The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says Zac Efron Had a 'Dislocated Thumb' After Crotch-Grab 'Neighbors' Scene

The actor said Efron struck his groin cup at the "wrong angle" in the memorable scene.

Jaelani Turner-Williams353 days ago
Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on July 28, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Alison Brie Spent 10 Hours 'Connected' to Husband Dave Franco for New Movie

The spouses had to go to the bathroom together while wearing a prosthetic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams353 days ago
Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the photocall at the 71st Taormina Film Festival on June 11, 2025 in Taormina, Italy.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco and Alison Brie Nearly Kiss While Sharing Fries in Wendy’s

Dave Franco and Alison Brie nearly kiss while awkwardly sharing some fries in a Wendy's.

Brad Appleton366 days ago
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 11: Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the photocall at the 71st Taormina Film Festival on June 11, 2025 in Taormina, Italy/Instagram
Pop Culture

Justin and Hailey Bieber Featured in Ad for Allison Brie and Dave Franco’s Horror Movie ‘Together'

An Instagram post promoting the movie shows the Biebers sharing a romantic moment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams367 days ago
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Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says He’s Been Inundated With Texts About Luigi Mangione Comparisons

Franco hasn’t received any offers to play the alleged UnitedHealthcareCEO shooter yet.

Trey Alston537 days ago
Alison Brie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Somebody I Used To Know"
Pop Culture

Alison Brie Explains Why She Loves Streaking: 'It's Just One of My Favorite Things'

Alison Brie revealed she loves streaking ahead of the arrival of her new movie 'Somebody I Used to Know​​​​​​​,' which features a scene where she streaks.

Joe Price1262 days ago
Community cast in still from show
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Could Still Join ‘Community: The Movie,’ Creator Dan Harmon Says

'Community' creator Dan Harmon revealed Donald Glover might still be in the upcoming Peacock film to help complete the "six seasons and a movie" mission.

Brad Callas1352 days ago
Cast of 'Community' at 2015 Emmy Event
Pop Culture

‘Community’ Movie Finally in the Works at Peacock

Peacock is officially developing a film based on the Dan Harmon-helmed comedy 'Community,' which aired for six seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014.

Brad Callas1387 days ago
Community cast for news story
Pop Culture

'Community' Movie Gets Encouraging Update From Alison Brie: ‘Wheels Are Turning’ (UPDATE)

'Community' star Alison Brie said a potential feature film follow-up to the comedy series has reached "the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”

tara mahadevan1446 days ago
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Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Anime Anthology Gets Trailer and Cast List f/ Lucy Liu, David Harbour, and More

Disney+ and Lucasfilm are gearing up to release 'Star Wars: Visions,' a reimagination of the franchise using different anime stylings and various studios.

tara mahadevan1796 days ago
Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Pitches 'Community' Movie Plot After Table Read for COVID-19 Relief

During a Q&A after the table read, Donald Glover threw out a possible story for a ‘Community’ movie, and the cast seemed to like the idea.

Jose Martinez2251 days ago
The cast of 'Community' poses on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script

Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.

Gavin Evans2441 days ago
golden
Pop Culture

Here Are the 2019 Golden Globe Nominees

Awards season begins with a look at the 2019 nominees for the Golden Globes.

Trace William Cowen2781 days ago
Alison Brie
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Stopped Inviting Alison Brie to Parties After This Drunken Incident

Alison Brie shared a story about accidentally breaking a lamp at one of Donald Glover's parties when they were on "Community." She "might have been a little drunk."

Victoria L. Johnson2865 days ago
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Pop Culture

Alison Brie Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Brother-in-Law James Franco

"Now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re trying to do," the actress said.

Bianca Gracie3099 days ago
Actress Alison Brie attends a screening of 'BoJack Horseman'
Pop Culture

Alison Brie Opens Up About Her Alarming Audition for 'Entourage'

Alison Brie details the lengths she needed to go to audition for a three-line part in one episode.

Jose Martinez3322 days ago
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Pop Culture

A$AP Rocky, John Cena, and Alison Brie Voice Superheroes in 'Marvel Avengers Academy' Game

A$AP Rocky will voice aa teenage Falcoln in 'Marvel Avengers Academy.'

erich4chi3815 days ago

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