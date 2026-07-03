Nicki Minaj Sparks Conversation After Comments About 'New Females' Who 'Don’t Want to be Critiqued'
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During a recent IG Live session, Nicki Minaj said that "new females" don’t want to be "critiqued ever," and linked that mentality to poor album sales.Brenton Blanchet
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.Mr. Wavvy
From Drake's 'Iceman' to Kehlani's self titled project, this are the 25 best albums of 2026 at the halfway mark.Dimas Sanfiorenzo