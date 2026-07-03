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Justin Bieber in a red jacket stands on stage at an NHL event, with a draft board in the background displaying team logos.
Music

Justin Bieber's 'SWAG' Earns Platinum Certification From RIAA

The RIAA certified Justin Bieber's SWAG Platinum on June 26, marking another milestone for the chart-topping album and its record-breaking streaming success.

Mark Elibert20 days ago
Drake at a sports event, wearing a denim jacket and chain necklace, with a focused expression.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Locks Up a Fourth Straight Week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

The album is now the longest-running chart-topper of 2026.

Mark Elibert33 days ago
The four members of K-Pop group Aespa with colorful hair in a vibrant yellow car, set against a mountainous backdrop.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for aespa's 'LEMONADE'

The K-pop superstars are making a splash on the charts with their latest album.

Alex Ocho41 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Stays at No. 1 for Week 2 After Completing Historic Billboard 200 Sweep (UPDATE)

Drake became the first solo artist to match Taylor Swift's 15 Billboard 200 No. 1s.

Alex Ocho48 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest and holding a microphone, with braided hair and visible tattoos.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Drake's 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti'

Drake made history by holding the top three spots on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho55 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black leather vest, and pointing into the crowd.
Music

Could Drake Become the First Artist to Sweep the Billboard 200’s Top 3?

Drake announced he will release three albums simultaneously: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti.'

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Kehlani
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Kehlani's Self-Titled LP

It sold 69,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Trey Alston75 days ago
Justin Bieber in a red beanie and sleeveless hoodie sits on stage, holding a microphone and smiling.
Music

Justin Bieber’s ‘SWAG’ Climbs Back Into Top Five on Billboard 200 After Coachella Performance

Bieber's Coachella momentum lifted 'SWAG' back to the top of the charts as Ella Langley held on to the top spot.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
Split images. Left: Justin Bieber singing on stage. Right: Sabrina Carpenter in a white outfit performing.
Music

Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter’s Albums Rocket Up Billboard Charts After Coachella Sets

Bieber's ‘SWAG’ and Carpenter's ‘Man's Best Friend’ zoomed up the charts thanks to their headlining performances during Coachella's first weekend.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
Left: Ye (formerly Kanye West) in a reflective jacket stands in low light. Right: The cover of Ye's album "BULLY," featuring a smiling face with metallic teeth.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Kanye West's 'BULLY'

Ye's twelfth studio album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho103 days ago
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Members of BLACKPINK in futuristic black outfits pose confidently against a gray background.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for BLACKPINK's 'DEADLINE'

The K-Pop superstars released their mini-album 'DEADLINE' last week.

Alex Ocho131 days ago
J. Cole wearing a red "Dreamer" jersey is on the left. On the right, a cluttered desk with plants, books, and electronics.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off'

Cole’s seventh studio album made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
J. Cole holding up a pair of 'Fall-Off' compact discs
Music

J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Trunk Sale Tour: Does It Count Toward Charts?

Cole has taken his new album on the road for what he's calling a "trunk sale tour."

Trace William Cowen155 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky smiling together; Rihanna in a fur-lined coat, A$AP Rocky in a colorful beanie.
Music

Rihanna Congratulates ‘Baby Daddy’ ASAP Rocky After ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard

Rocky's fourth studio album officially debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho173 days ago
21 Savage with facial tattoos and braided hair wearing a gray hoodie stands in a room with red lighting, surrounded by people.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for 21 Savage’s ‘What Happened to the Streets?’

Savage's fourth studio album is made a splash on the charts in its debut week.

Alex Ocho208 days ago
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Cardi B and BIA
Music

Cardi B Says She Won’t ‘Pick on’ BIA After Reports of Low Album Sales

BIA's album 'BIANCA' reportedly moved 8,000 units in its first week.

tara mahadevan267 days ago
Long Beach, CA - September 25: Cardi B waves to the crowd who were waiting in a several blocks-long line to attend an in-store meet and greet with the star at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
Music

Cardi B Says She's 'Very Proud' of Her Album Sales, Addresses 'Flop' Digs

The Grammy winner said that people on the "sidelines" have tried to "discourage" her about the response to her sophomore LP.

Jaelani Turner-Williams277 days ago
Singer D4vd singing on stage, wearing a bandana, sleeveless shirt, and bracelets, with a microphone in hand against a purple backdrop.
Music

D4vd Hits Career-High Streams Amid Probe Into Human Remains Found in His Car

His 2023 EP "Petals to Thorns" and single "Romantic Homicide" climb the charts as police investigate the homicide of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.

Alex Ocho298 days ago

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