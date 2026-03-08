Here Are the First Week Numbers for BLACKPINK's 'DEADLINE'

BLACKPINK’s latest release is making a splash on the charts for its debut week. The global superstars returned to the Billboard 200 with strong first week numbers as DEADLINE debuted at No. 8 with 52,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. for the week ending March 5, according to Billboard. The total included 41,000 in album sales, 11,000 streaming equivalent album units representing 11.46 million on demand streams of the project's five songs, and a negligible amount from track equivalent albums. The release became the group's third top 10 on the chart and their first since BORN PINK debuted at No. 1 in October 2022. The new album's opening sales were heavily driven by physical formats, with 94% coming from CD purchases across 13 collectible variants that included items such as photocards and posters.

DEADLINE was led by the Diplo-produced single "JUMP," which previously reached No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 10 weeks, the longest run among the group's 10 Hot 100 entries. The album also marked BLACKPINK's return as a group after the members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé each released solo album projects.

Elsewhere on the chart, Bruno Mars debuted at No. 1 with The Romantic, earning 186,000 equivalent album units. Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos held at No. 2 with 77,000 units, Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem rose to No. 3 with 75,000, and Don Toliver's OCTANE climbed to No. 4 with 66,000. Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving reached No. 5 with 60,000, while Megan Moroney's Cloud 9 fell to No. 6 with 55,000 in its second week.

Rounding out the top 10 include Gorillaz debuting at No. 7 with The Mountain at 53,000 units. Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl held at No. 9 with just under 43,000 units, and Mitski entered at No. 10 with Nothing's About To Happen to Me with nearly 43,000.