Here Are the First Week Numbers for Ariana Grande's 'petal'

Ariana Grande has secured her seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with her eighth studio album, petal.

As reported by Billboard, petal garnered 295,000 equivalent album units in the United States, 168,000 of which come from pure album sales, her second-largest sales week yet. Landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, it’s her seventh No. 1 on the chart and her 10th top 10 overall. It’s her fifth consecutive solo album to secure the top spot; her 2016 album Dangerous Woman is the only solo album of hers to not debut at No. 1.

With Petal, Grande is now tied with Lady Gaga for the fifth-most No. 1s on the chart among solo women. The only women with more No. 1 albums than her are Taylor Swift with 15, Barbra Streisand with 11, Madonna with 10, and Beyoncé and Janet Jackson with eight. The rest of the Billboard 200 top ten for the week ending Aug. 6 is mostly comprised of former No. 1 records, including Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem at No. 2, Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love at No. 3, Ella Langley’s Dandelion at No. 4, Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide at No. 5, and Drake’s Iceman at No. 6.

Grande is currently in the middle of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicked off in June and is expected to conclude on Sept. 1. During the tour, her team confirmed that she would be stepping out of the limelight following the conclusion of her tour commitments. She later explained, however, that public scrutiny was not the reason behind her decision to step back from the public eye.

“It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place,” she told her fans during a show at the United Center in Chicago. “I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the fuck opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.”