The Game Responds to 'Walkin' Drumstick' Rick Ross Over Chart Performance Boast, Rozay Laughs It Off

The Game isn’t letting Rick Ross’s recent charts boast pass by without some Instagrammed mockery.

Earlier this week, Rozay garnered some headlines with his comparison of how his Set in Stone album and Game’s Documentary III fared in their respective first weeks on the Billboard 200.

“The point I want you to know is Set in Stone, which is out right now, did more numbers than Documentary III with what they call a stimulus package,” Ross said, pointing to features from Ye and Drake to emphasize his point.

Set in Stone, released in July, opened at No. 39 on the Billboard 200, while Game’s Documentary III bowed at No. 68.

Now, Game has chimed in by referencing a Breakfast Club interview with the late DMX in which Rozay’s lyrical content was discussed.