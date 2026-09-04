The Game Responds to 'Walkin' Drumstick' Rick Ross Over Chart Performance Boast, Rozay Laughs It Off

The Game isn’t letting Rick Ross’s recent charts boast pass by without some Instagrammed mockery.
Earlier this week, Rozay garnered some headlines with his comparison of how his Set in Stone album and Game’s Documentary III fared in their respective first weeks on the Billboard 200.
“The point I want you to know is Set in Stone, which is out right now, did more numbers than Documentary III with what they call a stimulus package,” Ross said, pointing to features from Ye and Drake to emphasize his point.
Set in Stone, released in July, opened at No. 39 on the Billboard 200, while Game’s Documentary III bowed at No. 68.
Now, Game has chimed in by referencing a Breakfast Club interview with the late DMX in which Rozay’s lyrical content was discussed.
“It ain't one person on this earth listening to this walkin’ drumstick’s album,” Game wrote in the caption to his IG post on Friday (Sept. 4). “But l urge everyone to go give it a spin so you can know exactly what not to do when putting out an album right after dinner. … When yo legs match yo body, let's rap!”
Also included in the post, as seen below, was an edited version of the Set in Stone cover art showing Ross as an anthropomorphic chicken drumstick.
Shortly after Game took his post live, Ross appeared to respond, albeit wordlessly, by tossing a video of himself bursting into laughter onto his IG Stories.
Whether this all extends into a full-blown back-and-forth remains to be seen, though that wouldn’t exactly be a surprise.